Portchester one of only three clubs in top nine tiers of English football still boasting this proud record

Portchester's Harrison Brook fires in a shot during his side's midweek win over Laverstock - the Royals' 12th successive home Wessex win this season. Picture by Nathan Lipsham

And, remarkably, two of them are to be found in the Wessex League Premier Division.

Leaders AFC Portchester chalked up their 12th success in a row on Tuesday when they defeated Laverstock & Ford 2-1.

And the form book points very much to a 13th when Portland United visit the On-Site Group Stadium this weekend.

The Dorset club have failed to score in losing their last four away league games. Indeed, Portland have only picked up one Wessex League away win all season - at Moneyfields last month - and have netted just eight times in 12 away matches.

Second-placed AFC Stoneham have an even better record than Portchy, having won all 14 of their home league games this season.

The only other club in the top 35 divisions of English football who are still 100 per cent at home are Berkhamsted.

The Hertfordshire club have won all 13 of their Southern League Division 1 Central matches, and like Portchester top their table.

Elsewhere in the Wessex League, Moneyfields welcome Brockenhurst to their temporary Westleigh Park HQ on Friday evening.

Last season’s 38-goal top scorer Silvano Obeng has returned to Brock on a dual registration from AFC Totton, appearing in last weekend’s 3-0 loss at Hythe & Dibden.

Fareham attempt to end Bemerton’s unbeaten home league run that stretches back over a year.

The last time the Salisbury-based club lost at Moon Park in Wessex action was 2-1 against Andover New Street on January 15 2022.

But Graham Rix’s Creeksiders are in confident mood, having won four of their last five league games and knocking two tiers higher Gosport out of the Portsmouth Senior Cup on penalties in midweek.