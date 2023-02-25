Pompey produce one of their finest performances of the season with a thumping triumph over Cheltenham.
The Blues were 3-0 up after 26 minutes through goals from Ryan Tunnicliffe, Michael Jacobs and Ronan Curtis, with substitute Louis Thompson wrapping it up in stoppage time.
And excellent display, particularly in the second half, with so many superb displays – and here are our on-the-whistle player ratings...
1. Goal, Portsmouth midfielder Michael Jacobs scores, Portsmouth 2-0 Cheltenham Town during the EFL Sky Bet League 1 match between Portsmouth and Cheltenham Town at Fratton Park, Portsmouth, England on 25 February 2023.
Michael Jacobs scores Pompey's second in the first half of their victory over Cheltenham. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages
Photo: Jason Brown
2. Matt Macey - 7
A very quiet day and barely asked to do anything, such was Pompey’s dominance.
Photo: None
3. Joe Rafferty - 8
Involved in the build-up for both the opening goals, while continues to impress with his crossing from the right. Really has provided Blues with a new dimension.
Photo: National World
4. Sean Raggett - 8
Barely put a foot head all afternoon, while never lets Pompey down in the air. A dominant presence and deserve plenty of credit for protecting Macey so well during the Robins’ much-improved second half.
Photo: NationalWorld