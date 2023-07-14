Dr Christina Philippou

Dr Christina Philippou, from the University of Portsmouth, was involved in the independent review carried out by former England player turned pundit Karen Carney.

The review was commissioned by the Government following England Lionesses’ European Championship winning success last summer and has been published in the build-up to the FIFA Women’s World Cup which starts this month.

It examined the opportunities and challenges for the women’s and girls’ game - from the commercial future of the elite game to the current professional environment, the fan experience and women and girls’ experiences of participating in grassroots football.

The report recommends raising minimum standards across the game, calls for the Women’s Super League and Women’s Championship to become fully professional environments and a new dedicated broadcast slot for women’s football.

Dr Philippou, Principal Lecturer, Accounting, Economics and Finance, provided football finance expertise to help the review panel assess the financial viability of the various suggestions and recommendations by a range of stakeholders at the information-gathering stage.

Dr Philippou’s research with Portsmouth colleagues Dr Beth Clarkson and Dr Tom Webb on the financial sustainability of the Women’s Super League was also provided to the panel.

She said: ‘This review is so important and timely given the massive increase in interest in women’s football that we have seen at the Euros and now heading into the World Cup.

‘However, there are a large number of issues that arise with sudden commercialisation and participation, and ensuring that the women’s and girls’ game is safe, enjoyable, inspiring and financially sustainable is what this review is all about.’

Karen Carney MBE said: ‘Domestic women’s football has reached a defining moment.

“This review has enabled us to get a comprehensive understanding of the state of the game, and how we can capitalise on the current momentum.

“It is clear that the women’s game in this country can become a world leading sport that not only generates immense economic and social value, but sets the standards for women’s professional sport globally.

“These recommendations must be a blueprint for how this can be achieved, and must be acted upon with urgency.’

The recommendations include:

*The FA should urgently address the lack of diversity across the women’s game - in on and off-pitch roles.

*The FA, Premier League, EFL and broadcasters should work together to carve out a new dedicated broadcast slot for women’s football (last season most WSL matches kicked off at 11.30am on Saturdays and 6.45pm on Sundays).

*The Government must deliver on recent commitments around equal access to school sports for girls.