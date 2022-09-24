Tom Lowery.

And the Blues boss believes a factor behind his club’s strong start to the season has been the shift in policy to landing young, hungry players who are emerging in the game.

Cowley pinpointed Colby Bishop, Owen Dale and Tom Lowery as examples of signings who are loving the experience of progressing at one of League One’s powerhouses.

Bishop arrived from Accrignton Stanley this summer with Lowery joining from Crewe and Dale on loan from Blackpool, having previously been with the Railwaymen.

They are now playing in front of packed crowds at PO4, with the average league gate so far this term 18,315, as well as a sizable support on the road.

From where they have been in the game, that is a big difference - and is an experience they are both rising to and delighting in.

Cowley said: ‘I had this conversation with Colby, Owen Dale and Tom Lowery.

‘From the clubs they’ve been at coming here, they all respect how big this club is.

‘Tom was saying his parents have been travelling to all the games and they just love Fratton Park.

‘It’s five hours in the car for him and five hours back, but they can’t get enough of coming to the games

‘They love feeling the atmosphere and seeing their son play at a club which is well supported.

‘It’s nice when you see that and see these boys on the way up.

‘We’re catching them on the way up, their motivation is high and they have a lot to prove.

‘We’re getting them in a really good moment.

Pompey have made it clear they have shifted their recruitment policy to bringing in talent who can be developed and have a resale value.

That has been evident in the 12 players who arrived in the summer window, after often previously looking to bring in experienced additions who can handle playing at a club of the Blues’ size.

A useful consequence has been the new faces being appreciative of being given the chance to wear royal blue.