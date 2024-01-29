We are now in the dying embers of the 2024 January transfer window. Most clubs in League One and beyond have now concluded their business and will not look to make any new signings - nevertheless, we have a pair of transfer stories to bring to you today from England's third tier of professional football.

Bristol Rovers are looking to cling onto one of their attacking players, as they have rejected a bid from high-flying Bolton Wanderers - meanwhile, League Two outfit Wrexham are 'preparing' a move for a striker who currently plies his trade for Fleetwood Town.

Bristol Rovers reject Bolton bid for Aaron Collins

Bolton Wanderers have reportedly submitted a bid for Bristol Rovers' Aaron Collins, according to Bristol Live - but this has since been rejected by the Gas. The offer was believed to be in the region of £600,000, but Rovers will hold out until they receive a bid 'closer' to £1 million.

Collins has been one of Rovers' most important attacking players this season, having scored three goals and notching up nine assists in the league. Bolton want to bolster their promotion bid, as they currently sit 2nd in the division - meanwhile, Rovers are toiling in mid table, finding themselves in 11th place.

Wrexham 'prepare move' for Jack Marriott

Wrexham are looking for a another striker to partner star man Paul Mullin - and they've identified Fleetwood Town's Jack Marriott as a potential candidate, according to a report from Football Insider on X (formerly Twitter).