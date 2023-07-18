It has been a busy transfer window from the Blues so far, having wasted no time in overhauling a playing squad which finished a disappointing eighth in League One last term.

That impressive early haul was a consequence of intricate planning and an exhaustive talent hunt overseen by sporting director Hughes and head of recruitment Phil Boardman.

And, according to Hughes, the source of their prolific recruitment drive can be traced back to early February.

He told The News: ‘It has been really nice to get the work done early doors, but the planning is huge and probably the frustration for fans is they don’t get to see the breadth of the work which goes into it.

‘Free agents tend to go off the board first because they are out of work as of July 30, so they are the first point.

‘But in the background we’ve been working on the likes of Terry Devlin and Chris Saydee since February, players we identified and felt would add to us.

‘Also in February, we identified who was probably going to be out of contract in the summer, who would require no compensation, who was going to pop out.

Anthony Scully in pre-season friendly action against Gosport. The winger is among 10 new faces at Fratton Park so far this summer. Picture: Sarah Standing (140723-9544)

‘We were tracking Will Norris’ loan at Peterborough all the way through. We knew he was out of contract and going to come out of Burnley, so we felt that was a good opportunity for us to keep exploring.

‘Whereas with Jack Sparkes, we weren’t sure whether he would come out of Exeter, but have tried to cover off as many bases, with others we would have liked not falling into our pathway.

‘With Kusini Yengi, between us we watched most of his games from last season – and in early March started to do work on it.

‘The final of the A-league was a couple of weeks after our season finished, so even when we weren't playing games, me, Phil and John were exchanging WhatsApps on the A-League play-offs.

‘There have been a couple of players we potentially hoped to have brought in which didn’t quite come to fruition, but the one thing I can say with real authority is we’re really pleased with who we have recruited and what we have done.’

Hughes is not yet ready to relax and kick off his shoes as he reflects on a busy transfer window.

Although 10 new faces have been signed, he is targeting more Pompey activity before it closes at 11pm on Friday, September 1.

And potential further business includes a new goalkeeper, a winger and an attacking midfielder.

Hughes added: ‘We are not patting ourselves on the back just yet because we still have lots more work to be getting done with, but we’re pleased with how it has gone so far.

‘The January window can be quite strange and obviously throughout the last window I was leading the search for a new head coach.