More than 500 fans headed up from Fratton Park to support Pompey on Tuesday night in Yorkshire

More than 500 Pompey fans' dedication was rewarded as they watched John Mousinho's side beat promotion rivals Barnsley 3-2 at Oakwell Stadium.

A total of 654 fans went up from Hampshire, making up an attendance of 11,464 on Tuesday night. Fans situated in the away end were in dream land after a fantastic start from the men in blue.

Colby Bishop - fouled in the build-up - scored a penalty in the eighth minute, and then straight after the first goal, a second came from Paddy Lane.

Barnsley's manager Neil Collins by his own admission said that his side were 'shell-shocked' and the first-half rout was completed when Connor Ogilvie added a third just before the interval. It could be seen as the best first-half performance of the season, and at times Pompey were unplayable.

The Tykes did try and find a route back into the game, and having enjoyed a good first-half, the away supporters then had to watch their team defend resolutely.

Barry Cotter and Callum Styles did score for the hosts but fortunately Pompey did enough to see out the game and earn a vital three points. It was a result that albeit for a few days, took them to the top of League One, and secured a big result against a team that will be competing with them for one of the three promotion spots come the end of the campaign.

Take a look through our fan picture gallery of the match to see if you can spot yourself or someone you know!

