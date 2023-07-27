Pompey fans were out in force as they descended on AFC Wimbledon’s Plough Lane for the club’s latest pre-season friendly.

An impressive total of 1,215 made the short trip to south west London to see the Blues in action and get their first glimpse of Regan Poole, Kusini Yengi, Abu Kamara and Gavin Whyte – with all four yet to feature this summer on front of the Fratton faithful.

Unfortunately, Pompey were unable to reward their travelling fan base with a win as they suffered a 1-0 defeat in front of 3,047 spectators.

No doubt, though, Blues fans welcomed the opportunity to once again get together to demonstrate their loyalty to the club and to show the now 12 new summer additions the backing they’ll get over the course of the new season.

See if you can spot yourself in the crowd as the final countdown to the first day of the 2023-24 campaign begins.

