Clark Robertson, Michael Jacobs, Louis Thompson, Ryan Tunnicliffe, Kieron Freeman, Jayden Reid, Alfie Bridgman and Dan Gifford were all told they could leave the club upon the expiry of their contracts at the end of this month.

Since then, only Robertson had found himself a new employer, with the Scot moving to Israel to play for FC Ashdod.

Where the other seven end up remains to be seen. But they’re not the only now ex-Blues looking to ways to extend their careers.

From left: Asmir Begovic, Joel Ward, Enda Stevens and Lloyd Isgrove

Here’s 12 other players who graced Fratton Park who are also facing uncertain futures.

Age: 25. Club departing: Everton (10 appearances). Latest: Spent two years at Goodison Park but was second choice to England international Jordan Pickford. Pompey appearances: 17.

Age: 33. Club departing: Newcastle (198 appearances). Latest: The left-sided midfielder has been tipped to stay at St James’ Park and is believed to be in advanced talks over fresh terms. Boss Eddie Howe has previously stated he would love to keep the Scot. Pompey appearances: 10.

Age: 24. Club departing: Huddersfield (88 appearances). Latest: A revitalised figure following his disappointing Pompey loan and is in negotiations over fresh terms with the Terriers. Pompey appearances: 22.

Age: 32. Club departing: Sheffield United (202 appearances). Latest: After six years at Bramall Lane, he was released following the Blades’ promotion to the Premier League. Pompey appearances: 99.

Age: 26. Club departing: Coventry (72 appearances). Latest: One of seven players released by Coventry after they lost to Luton in the Championship play-off final. Pompey appearances: 15.

Age: 30. Club departing: St Mirren (74 appearances). Latest: The striker has been strongly tipped with a move to League Two new-boys Wrexham and could reportedly triple his wages. Has also been linked with the Indian Super League. Pompey appearances: 23.

Age: 28. Club departing: Plymouth (22 appearances). Latest: One of eight players to leave Home Park following their promotion to the Championship. His two-year stay at Home Park was hampered by injuries. Pompey appearances: 53.

Age: 27. Club departing: Forest Green Rovers (110 appearances). Latest: Spent second half of the season on loan with Derby but failed to make an appearance. Was released following Rovers’ relegation to League Two. Pompey appearances: 55.

Age: 30. Club departing: Bolton (64 appearances). Latest: Made just six appearances last term for the Whites due to injury and has been absent since February. Pompey appearances: 0.

Age: 31. Club departing: Luton (175 appearances). Latest: Revealed he would be departing the Hatters at the end of the season. Will miss out on Premier League football, though, after their promotion to the top flight. Has been linked with Derby. Pompey appearances: 39.

Age: 35. Club departing: Charlton (five appearances). Latest: Departed the Addicks in January after an 18-month stay at The Valley. On lookout for his 16th different club this summer. Pompey appearances: 28.