12 Portsmouth players who will be out of contract in 2024 - gallery

Every Portsmouth player who has entered the final 12 months of their current contracts.

By Georgia Goulding
Published 8th Sep 2023, 15:47 BST

After finishing just outside the play-off spots for the last three consecutive League One seasons, Portsmouth will be pushing to improve on their recent form and aim for a shot at promotion.

To give themselves their best possible chance at reaching the Championship, John Mousinho and co enjoyed a strong transfer window, bringing in a total of 14 new recruits, including loan and full-time signings. But there isn’t much time to relax in between transfer windows, as soon Pompey will need to address those who have entered the final 12 months of their contracts.

As it stands, a total of 12 players will see their terms expire next summer — here is the full list.

Signed in August 2020

1. Sean Raggett

Signed in August 2020

Signed in June 2021

2. Connor Ogilvie

Signed in June 2021

Signed in August 2021

3. Joe Morrell

Signed in August 2021

Signed in January 2022

4. Denver Hume

Signed in January 2022

