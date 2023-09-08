After finishing just outside the play-off spots for the last three consecutive League One seasons, Portsmouth will be pushing to improve on their recent form and aim for a shot at promotion.

To give themselves their best possible chance at reaching the Championship, John Mousinho and co enjoyed a strong transfer window, bringing in a total of 14 new recruits, including loan and full-time signings. But there isn’t much time to relax in between transfer windows, as soon Pompey will need to address those who have entered the final 12 months of their contracts.