We’ve known all summer that Ronan Curtis has a desire to be playing Championship football in the upcoming season.

Having established himself as one of League One’s premier attackers during his three years at Fratton Park, the Republic of Ireland international now wants to test himself at the higher level.

A departure won’t likely happen until later in the window, with the Blues putting a price tag of around £2m on his head.

Given how important Curtis has been for Pompey, Cowley will seek a replacement who can have a similar sort of influence.

Names will be earmarked, calls potentially already been made about who his successor could be.

We’ve taken a look at the players who could fit the bill for the Blues...

1. Josh Sims - free agent He's someone who is on Danny Cowley's radar following his release from Southamtpon. Sims spent last season on loan at Doncaster and was particularly impressive in the first half of the season before he picked up a bad hamstring injury. In total, 23 of his appearances for Donny were on the left flank. Photo: Pete Norton/ Getty Images Buy photo

2. Charlie Kirk - Crewe The 23-year-old is a product of Alexandra's renowned academy. Last season, Kirk registered seven goals and nine assists for David Artell's side. He's still got two years left on his deal so would command a decent fee and Charlton reportedly had offers turned down in January. Photo: Pete Norton Buy photo

3. Joel Randall - Exeter The Salisbury-born ace enjoyed a brilliant 2020-21 season, scoring 10 goals and creating a further five in 36 appearances. League Two Exeter have supposedly knocked a bid back from Peterborough, while Celtic and Norwich have also been linked. The 21-year-old wouldn't be cheap, with figures of circa £1m bandied around, but has plenty of potential and resale value to boot. Photo: Harry Trump Buy photo

4. Ollie Rathbone - Rochdale The versatile 24-year-old featured 23 times on the left-hand side for Rochdale last season. Rathbone has always been regarded as one of the Dale's best players and they could be tempted to cash in with a year left on his deal following their relegation to League Two. He could play in the left half-space Cowley often cites. Photo: Pete Norton Buy photo