Yet, the Fratton faithful were left disappointed as they saw their side lose 4-1 against Sheffield Wednesday on the final day.

With a strong Blues contingency in South Yorkshire, the former Lincoln boss was full of admiration of the Blue Army’s loyal support.

Following the defeat, Cowley told The News: ‘Our fans were incredible. To bring 2,500 fans to a game where we were just playing for pride was just amazing really.’

We’ve chosen 12 of the best photos of Pompey supporters from the season’s finale at Hillsborough.

1. Pompey fans at Hillsborough All smiles outside the ground after a very early start. Photo: Paul Thompson

2. Pompey fans at Hillsborough Pompey boss Danny Cowley and defender Hayden Carter poses with a flag with a fan. Photo: Paul Thompson

3. Pompey fans at Hillsborough Anticipation grows ahead of kick-off. Photo: Paul Thompson

4. Pompey fans at Hillsborough The Leppings Lane end starts to fill up before the players come out. Photo: Paul Thompson