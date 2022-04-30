Yet, the Fratton faithful were left disappointed as they saw their side lose 4-1 against Sheffield Wednesday on the final day.
With a strong Blues contingency in South Yorkshire, the former Lincoln boss was full of admiration of the Blue Army’s loyal support.
Following the defeat, Cowley told The News: ‘Our fans were incredible. To bring 2,500 fans to a game where we were just playing for pride was just amazing really.’
We’ve chosen 12 of the best photos of Pompey supporters from the season’s finale at Hillsborough.
