2,558 Pompey fans made the 444-mile round trip to Hillsborough.

12 superb photos of Portsmouth's travelling army in season finale at Sheffield Wednesday's Hillsborough

Danny Cowley was full of praise for the 2,558 travelling Pompey fans who made the 444-mile round trip to Hillsborough.

By Pepe Lacey
Saturday, 30th April 2022, 8:00 pm
Updated Saturday, 30th April 2022, 8:29 pm

Yet, the Fratton faithful were left disappointed as they saw their side lose 4-1 against Sheffield Wednesday on the final day.

With a strong Blues contingency in South Yorkshire, the former Lincoln boss was full of admiration of the Blue Army’s loyal support.

Following the defeat, Cowley told The News: ‘Our fans were incredible. To bring 2,500 fans to a game where we were just playing for pride was just amazing really.’

We’ve chosen 12 of the best photos of Pompey supporters from the season’s finale at Hillsborough.

1. Pompey fans at Hillsborough

All smiles outside the ground after a very early start.

Photo: Paul Thompson

2. Pompey fans at Hillsborough

Pompey boss Danny Cowley and defender Hayden Carter poses with a flag with a fan.

Photo: Paul Thompson

3. Pompey fans at Hillsborough

Anticipation grows ahead of kick-off.

Photo: Paul Thompson

4. Pompey fans at Hillsborough

The Leppings Lane end starts to fill up before the players come out.

Photo: Paul Thompson

