Portsmouth are no strangers to enjoying the free fruits of the summer window, having brought in seven new recruits without spending a penny on their transfer fees. They also bid farewell to a number of their own senior players who were not kept on following the expiration of their respective contracts.

Four of the ex-Pompey players remain without a club and we’ve featured one of them on this list. We’ve put together 13 of the best free agents who were last in League One or the Championship (according to Transfermarkt), and are still looking to secure their next move. Take a look below.