13 best Championship & League One free agents still available, including ex-Portsmouth ace & £4.2m-rated star

There are still plenty of former Championship and League One players still searching for new clubs this summer.

By Georgia Goulding
Published 25th Aug 2023, 18:00 BST

Portsmouth are no strangers to enjoying the free fruits of the summer window, having brought in seven new recruits without spending a penny on their transfer fees. They also bid farewell to a number of their own senior players who were not kept on following the expiration of their respective contracts.

Four of the ex-Pompey players remain without a club and we’ve featured one of them on this list. We’ve put together 13 of the best free agents who were last in League One or the Championship (according to Transfermarkt), and are still looking to secure their next move. Take a look below.

Massengo is the highest valued Championship free agent right now at £4.2m, according to Transfermarkt.

1. Han-Noah Massengo (last at Bristol City)

Has played for Spurs, Aston Villa, Sheffield Wednesday and Fulham.

2. Josh Onomah (last at Preston)

Has experience all over the world, including the Premier League and Süper Lig.

3. Steven Caulker (last at Wigan)

Was a key player for Celtic and is a proven international with Australia.

4. Tom Rogic (last at West Brom)

