13 defenders Portsmouth could move for in January - including Sheffield Wednesday, Norwich City, Ipswich Town and Huddersfield Town options

Pompey last weekend confirmed the devastating news Regan Poole’s season is over.
By Jordan Cross
Published 16th Nov 2022, 17:00 GMT
Updated 17th Nov 2023, 08:52 GMT

The outstanding defender is sidelined until the next season after tearing his anterior cruciate ligament in his knee, meaning John Mousinho has lost arguably his outstanding player at the back.

Mousinho has indicated he will now look to the January transfer window for a new recruit in that area to help his side sustain their Championship push.

We’ve rounded up some of the potential options Pompey could looks to – along with some of the names you’d love to see arrive.

From left to right: Sheffield Wednesday's Di'Shon Bernard, Burton's Sam Hughes, Ipswich George Edmundson and MK Dons' Jack Tucker are considerations for January as Pompey look for a new central defender.

From left to right: Sheffield Wednesday's Di'Shon Bernard, Burton's Sam Hughes, Ipswich George Edmundson and MK Dons' Jack Tucker are considerations for January as Pompey look for a new central defender.

Highly-regarded right-sided central defender at Burton Albion who is the Brewers' reigning player of the season. Quite something when you have Conor Shaughnessy for competition, as he did last term...

Highly-regarded right-sided central defender at Burton Albion who is the Brewers' reigning player of the season. Quite something when you have Conor Shaughnessy for competition, as he did last term...

The 20-year-old is with West Brom but has been limited to five appearances for the Baggies, but picked up a lot of football at Cheltenham last term where he was named their young player of the season. Would definitely be a realistic loan option.

The 20-year-old is with West Brom but has been limited to five appearances for the Baggies, but picked up a lot of football at Cheltenham last term where he was named their young player of the season. Would definitely be a realistic loan option.

The 6ft 3in man has been linked with QPR and is out of contract at Wycombe next summer, so would be doable. Recently called up for St Lucia.

The 6ft 3in man has been linked with QPR and is out of contract at Wycombe next summer, so would be doable. Recently called up for St Lucia.

