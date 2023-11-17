13 defenders Portsmouth could move for in January - including Sheffield Wednesday, Norwich City, Ipswich Town and Huddersfield Town options
Pompey last weekend confirmed the devastating news Regan Poole’s season is over.
By Jordan Cross
Published 16th Nov 2022, 17:00 GMT
Updated 17th Nov 2023, 08:52 GMT
The outstanding defender is sidelined until the next season after tearing his anterior cruciate ligament in his knee, meaning John Mousinho has lost arguably his outstanding player at the back.
Mousinho has indicated he will now look to the January transfer window for a new recruit in that area to help his side sustain their Championship push.
We’ve rounded up some of the potential options Pompey could looks to – along with some of the names you’d love to see arrive.
1 / 4