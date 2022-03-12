13 superb pictures of Portsmouth fans at Ipswich's Portman Road as boss Danny Cowley sings their praises

Indeed, the noise generated by the 1,986 Blues supporters in a Portman Road crowd attendance of 25,500 filled the head coach with pride as he thanked them for their unwavering support and their continued commitment just days after a midweek trip to Crewe.

He said: ‘I thought our supporters were incredible today.

‘Unbelievable noise and unbelievable support for a group that I think they see give everything.’

And the fans’ contribution to today’s goalless draw at the big-spending Tractor Boys didn’t go unnoticed by The News either, as our photographer Malcolm Bryce captured some marvellous images from the away end.

Here’s 13 pictures he took before kick-off and in between play today.

Hopefully, you can spot yourself in the crowd.

Pompey fans at Portman Road Portsmouth fans in the away end before today's game at Portman Road

Pompey fans at Portman Road This young Pompey fan gets pitch side looking for a few autographs

Pompey fans at Portman Road Pompey fans start filling up the away end at Portman Road before kick-off

Pompey fans at Portman Road These Pompey fans make their presence felt before kick-off