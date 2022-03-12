Pompey were accompanied by 1,986 fans for their trip to Portman Road today

13 superb pictures of Portsmouth fans at Ipswich's Portman Road as boss Danny Cowley sings their praises

Pompey boss Danny Cowley was full of praise for the travelling Fratton faithful for their display at Ipswich today.

By Mark McMahon
Saturday, 12th March 2022, 6:38 pm
Updated Saturday, 12th March 2022, 6:53 pm

Indeed, the noise generated by the 1,986 Blues supporters in a Portman Road crowd attendance of 25,500 filled the head coach with pride as he thanked them for their unwavering support and their continued commitment just days after a midweek trip to Crewe.

He said: ‘I thought our supporters were incredible today.

‘Unbelievable noise and unbelievable support for a group that I think they see give everything.’

And the fans’ contribution to today’s goalless draw at the big-spending Tractor Boys didn’t go unnoticed by The News either, as our photographer Malcolm Bryce captured some marvellous images from the away end.

Here’s 13 pictures he took before kick-off and in between play today.

Hopefully, you can spot yourself in the crowd.

1. Pompey fans at Portman Road

Portsmouth fans in the away end before today's game at Portman Road

2. Pompey fans at Portman Road

This young Pompey fan gets pitch side looking for a few autographs

3. Pompey fans at Portman Road

Pompey fans start filling up the away end at Portman Road before kick-off

4. Pompey fans at Portman Road

These Pompey fans make their presence felt before kick-off

