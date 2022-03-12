13 superb pictures of Portsmouth fans at Ipswich's Portman Road as boss Danny Cowley sings their praises

Indeed, the noise generated by the 1,986 Blues supporters in a Portman Road crowd attendance of 25,500 filled the head coach with pride as he thanked them for their unwavering support and their continued commitment just days after a midweek trip to Crewe.
He said: ‘I thought our supporters were incredible today.
‘Unbelievable noise and unbelievable support for a group that I think they see give everything.’
And the fans’ contribution to today’s goalless draw at the big-spending Tractor Boys didn’t go unnoticed by The News either, as our photographer Malcolm Bryce captured some marvellous images from the away end.
Here’s 13 pictures he took before kick-off and in between play today.
Hopefully, you can spot yourself in the crowd.