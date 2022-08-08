13 superb pictures of Portsmouth fans' return to Fratton Park for new season

A host of new signings, growing optimism for the season ahead, a fresh-looking ground and, of course, plenty of sunshine, helped draw the Blues’ biggest crowd in nearly two-and-a-half years.

It was just a pity, though, that the 0-0 result on the day failed to provide the perfect ending for what was until then a memorable return to Fratton Park!

Still, there’s plenty more games to come over the coming months and maybe even a few more signings to keep the excitement levels growing.

Pompey’s next home game is against Cambridge on Tuesday, August 16.

Until then, see if you can spot yourself in our 13 pictures from Saturday’s game.

Pompey v Lincoln at Fratton Park Is there a better way to spend a Saturday afternoon?

Pompey v Lincoln at Fratton Park These two young fans settle into their seats before kick-off

Pompey v Lincoln at Fratton Park Pompey welcomed back 17,855 fans to Fratton Park for the Blues' first home game of the new season.

Pompwy v Lincoln ay Fratton Park Pompey welcomed Ukrainian families who have found safety in the city after being forced to flee their homeland because of Russia's invasion to Fratton Park for Saturday's game with Lincoln.