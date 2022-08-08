13 superb pictures of Portsmouth fans' return to Fratton Park for new season

A host of new signings, growing optimism for the season ahead, a fresh-looking ground and, of course, plenty of sunshine, helped draw the Blues’ biggest crowd in nearly two-and-a-half years.
It was just a pity, though, that the 0-0 result on the day failed to provide the perfect ending for what was until then a memorable return to Fratton Park!
Still, there’s plenty more games to come over the coming months and maybe even a few more signings to keep the excitement levels growing.
Pompey’s next home game is against Cambridge on Tuesday, August 16.
Until then, see if you can spot yourself in our 13 pictures from Saturday’s game.