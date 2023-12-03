News you can trust since 1877
1,454 members of ecstatic Portsmouth faithful enjoy easy win at Northampton as Blues return to the top of League One: gallery

More than 1,400 Pompey fans made the trip to Northampton on Saturday – despite the freezing conditions.
By Mark McMahon
Published 3rd Dec 2023

However, they will have taken warmth with the ease in which John Mousinho’s side brushed aside their hosts to return to the top of the League One table.

The Blues ran out comfortable 3-0 winners against the Cobblers and welcomed the warm round of applause that greeted them from the away end at the final whistle.

Hopefully, everyone returned home safe and sound after another enjoyable day on the road following Pompey.

Here’s our favourite fans’ pictures from the game, intermingled with a few match actions shots as the Blues moved three points clear at League One’s summit.

The fans were on hand to see John Mousinho's side return to the top of the table thanks to a comfortable win at Sixfields

The Pompey fans were out in force once again for the Blues' rearranged League One game at Northampton

Pompey were accompanied by more than 1,400 supporters for their trip to Sixfields

Look at the reaction from Marlon Pack & Co following Sean Raggett's opener at Northampton

