1,454 members of ecstatic Portsmouth faithful enjoy easy win at Northampton as Blues return to the top of League One: gallery
However, they will have taken warmth with the ease in which John Mousinho’s side brushed aside their hosts to return to the top of the League One table.
The Blues ran out comfortable 3-0 winners against the Cobblers and welcomed the warm round of applause that greeted them from the away end at the final whistle.
Hopefully, everyone returned home safe and sound after another enjoyable day on the road following Pompey.
Here’s our favourite fans’ pictures from the game, intermingled with a few match actions shots as the Blues moved three points clear at League One’s summit.