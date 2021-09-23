15 players you probably forgot played for Portsmouth during seven-season stay in the Premier League

1. Ivica Mornar

The Croatian international striker joined Pompey from Anderlect for a reported £500,000, signing a two-and-a-half-year deal, in January 2004. Yet he was mostly deployed out on the wing when used - although that wasn't that often, with Mornar playing only 12 times for the Blues, scoring once. He was sent out on loan to Rennes for the 2004-05 season and had his Fratton Park contract cancelled by mutual consent in September 2006. Then aged 32, the forward failed to find another club.

Photo: Tony Marshall