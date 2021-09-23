15 players you probably forgot played for Portsmouth during seven-season stay in the Premier League

During that time the Blues called upon many household names – Sol Campbell, Teddy Sheringham, David James, Peter Crouch, Steve Stone and Kanu, to name but a few.
Meanwhile, stars of the beautiful game also emerged such as Gary O’Neil, Matty Taylor, Lassan Diarra, Benjani and Glen Johnson.
But what about those who will be remembered in the history books but not necessarily in our memories from that golden era on the pitch?
In truth, there’s many – more than we'd probably realise.
So to help jog your memory, here’s 15 players who you probably forgot played for Pompey during those Premiership/Premier League days.
1. Ivica Mornar
The Croatian international striker joined Pompey from Anderlect for a reported £500,000, signing a two-and-a-half-year deal, in January 2004. Yet he was mostly deployed out on the wing when used - although that wasn't that often, with Mornar playing only 12 times for the Blues, scoring once. He was sent out on loan to Rennes for the 2004-05 season and had his Fratton Park contract cancelled by mutual consent in September 2006. Then aged 32, the forward failed to find another club.
Photo: Tony Marshall
2. Petri Pasanen
The Finnish defender was once deemed hot property in Europe, with Ajax wining the race for his signature in 2000. When fit, Pasanen was an Ajax regular but injuries often held him back. He was allowed to join Pompey on loan in January 2004 and impressed during 16 games. Harry Redknapp wanted to sign him on a permanent basis but could not agree a fee. Pasanen then joined Werder Bremem, whom he played 144 games for. He retired from football in 20015 after a season with former Finnish outfit FC Lahti.
Photo: Steve Reid
3. Harald Wapenaar
The now 51-year-old joined Pompey aged 23 in July 2003. After spells at Udinese and Utrech, the goalkeeper joined for a free transfer and made five appearances for the Blues in the Premiership and eight in total in all competitions. He spent 18 months at Fratton Park, playing second-fiddle to Shaka Hislop and then also Jamie Ashdown. The Dutchman moved back to the Eredivisie and joined Vitesse for a fee of £1.8m in January 2005. Wapenaar retired in 2009 after spells at Vitesse and then Sparta Rotterdam.
Photo: Rebecca Naden
4. Valery Mezague
The Cameroon international midfielder signed for Pompey from Montpellier in August 2004 on a season-long loan - one year after suffering a fractured skull in a car crash which also left him in a coma for three days. The then 20-year-old played 14 times for the Blues in what proved to be an uneventful time at Fratton Park. Tragically, Mezague was found dead in November 2014 after suffering a heart attack.
Photo: Steve Reid