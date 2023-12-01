Fair credit to those Pompey fans who made the midweek trip up to Burton Albion on Tuesday.

With Christmas just around the corner, the traffic seemingly getting worse each time you get in the car, and the temperatures taking a dip, it would have been easy to log onto iFollow on Tuesday night to see the Blues’ reaction to last weekend’s defeat at the hands of Blackpool.

However, 1,164 members of the Fratton faithful decided to make the journey to the Pirelli Stadium – and their loyalty was rewarded as they were on hand to see Pompey bounce back from their Tangerines disappointment with a 2-0 win on the road.

Goals from Colby Bishop and Alex Robertson handed the Blues all three points, which saw them move back on level terms with new league leaders Bolton.

Here’s hoping there’s a similar result on Saturday as Pompey hit the road again – this time Northampton provide the opposition.

In the meantime, here’s our favourite pictures of the Blues’ fans at the Pirelli Stadium. See if you can spot yourself or someone you might know in the away end.

