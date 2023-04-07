Pompey fans had to make do with a sun tan rather than three much-preferred points from their latest trip to MK Dons.

A 1-1 draw following Joe Morrell’s red card was all they could muster as John Mousinho’s side dare to dream of a late play-off push.

The result means the Blues are now five points off the top six, with six games remaining.

But with a fan base as loyal as Pompey’s, anything is possible.

4,171 made the four-hour round trip to Stadium MK today to ensure as much support was provided as possible.

Here’s 16 superb pictures of that away following as Blues fans once again demonstrated their unwavering love of the club.

