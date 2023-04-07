News you can trust since 1877
16 superb pictures of Portsmouth fans at MK Dons as 4,000-plus descend on Stadium MK for latest away day: gallery

Pompey fans had to make do with a sun tan rather than three much-preferred points from their latest trip to MK Dons.

By Mark McMahon
Published 7th Apr 2023, 19:02 BST

A 1-1 draw following Joe Morrell’s red card was all they could muster as John Mousinho’s side dare to dream of a late play-off push.

The result means the Blues are now five points off the top six, with six games remaining.

But with a fan base as loyal as Pompey’s, anything is possible.

4,171 made the four-hour round trip to Stadium MK today to ensure as much support was provided as possible.

Here’s 16 superb pictures of that away following as Blues fans once again demonstrated their unwavering love of the club.

Pompey were accompanied by 4,000-plus fans for their latest trip to Stadium MK

1. Pompey fans at MK Dons

Pompey were accompanied by 4,000-plus fans for their latest trip to Stadium MK Photo: Jason Brown

More than 4,000 Blues supporters accompanied John Mousinho's side to Stadium MK today

2. Pompey fans at MK Dons More than 4,000 Blues supporters accompanied John Mousinho's side to Stadium MK today

More than 4,000 Blues supporters accompanied John Mousinho's side to Stadium MK today Photo: Jason Brown

More than 4,000 Blues supporters accompanied John Mousinho's side to Stadium MK today

3. Pompey fans at MK Dons

More than 4,000 Blues supporters accompanied John Mousinho's side to Stadium MK today Photo: Jason Brown

Pompey were accompanied by 4,000-plus fans for their latest trip to Stadium MK

4. Pompey fans at MK Dons

Pompey were accompanied by 4,000-plus fans for their latest trip to Stadium MK Photo: Jason Brown

