17 famous Portsmouth supporters who’ve declared their allegiances to the Blues - in pictures

Pompey are well known for their diehard supporters and passionate fanbase.

By Pepe Lacey
22 minutes ago
Updated 7th Mar 2023, 3:37pm

And over the years, Fratton Park has welcomed its fair share of famous faces who’ve attended to watch the Blues.

From fellow sports stars to musicians and actors - there have been plenty of household names who have declared their allegiance to the south coast side.

Whether they’ve grown up in and around the island city or have simply fallen in love with the club, we’ve uncovered 17 famous supporters who have revealed their loyalties to Pompey.

1. Anya Shrubsole

The England cricket World Cup winner is a life-long fan and was presented with a shirt on the Fratton Park pitch in 2017.

Photo: Joe Pepler

2. Ian Darke

Darke is most known for his commentary in football and boxing but has a season ticket in the North stand.

Photo: Andrew Redington

3. Fred Dinenage

The television presenter fell in love with the club as a schoolboy on a trip to Southsea and was a director at Fratton Park between 1998 and 2007.

Photo: Jason Brown

4. Mick Jones

When he was inducted into the Guildhall’s Wall of Fame in 2014, the guitarist from the band Foreigner declared his support for the Blues.

Photo: ANGELA WEISS

BluesPortsmouthPompeyFratton Park