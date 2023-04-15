Pompey might not have produced it on the pitch at Shrewsbury today.

However, the same cannot be said of the fans off it, who once again came up with the goods as they demonstrated their passion for the Blues.

A total of 1,129 made the trip to Montgomery Waters Meadow for drab draw that would have tested their patience as Pompey’s play-off hopes continue to fizzle out.

Yet no-one said that supporting the Blues was meant to be easy, which is part of the fun of being one of the Fratton faithful after all!

No doubt today’s performance will be dissected as the majority makes their way down to the south coast again.

Yet in between those chats check if you can spot yourself in the crowd at Salop.

Once again, we at The News applaud you for your unwavering support for the club.

