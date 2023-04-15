News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
9 hours ago Grand national 2023: Animal rights protesters plan to disrupt race
4 hours ago Paul O’Grady’s cause of death confirmed as cardiac arrhythmia
5 hours ago UK set to bask in ‘mini heatwave’ with temperatures of 20C
6 hours ago Civil servants union strikes: Two strike days announced
8 hours ago Tony Blackburn pulls out of BBC Radio 2 show amid health concerns
8 hours ago 10 major stores to close for good in further blow for UK high street

17 fantastic photos of Portsmouth fans enjoying trip to Shrewsbury despite further play-off disappointment: gallery

Pompey might not have produced it on the pitch at Shrewsbury today.

By Mark McMahon
Published 15th Apr 2023, 18:23 BST

However, the same cannot be said of the fans off it, who once again came up with the goods as they demonstrated their passion for the Blues.

A total of 1,129 made the trip to Montgomery Waters Meadow for drab draw that would have tested their patience as Pompey’s play-off hopes continue to fizzle out.

Yet no-one said that supporting the Blues was meant to be easy, which is part of the fun of being one of the Fratton faithful after all!

No doubt today’s performance will be dissected as the majority makes their way down to the south coast again.

Yet in between those chats check if you can spot yourself in the crowd at Salop.

Once again, we at The News applaud you for your unwavering support for the club.

Pompey were at the Montgomery Waters Meadow for their latest game in League One.

1. Pompey fans at Shrewsbury

Pompey were at the Montgomery Waters Meadow for their latest game in League One. Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
Pompey were at the Montgomery Waters Meadow for their latest game in League One.

2. Pompey fans at Shrewsbury

Pompey were at the Montgomery Waters Meadow for their latest game in League One. Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
Pompey were at the Montgomery Waters Meadow for their latest game in League One.

3. Pompey fans at Shrewsbury

Pompey were at the Montgomery Waters Meadow for their latest game in League One. Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
Pompey were at the Montgomery Waters Meadow for their latest game in League One.

4. Pompey fans at Shrewsbury

Pompey were at the Montgomery Waters Meadow for their latest game in League One. Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6
Related topics:PompeyBluesPortsmouth