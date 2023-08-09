News you can trust since 1877
18 brilliant pictures of the Fratton faithful enjoying Portsmouth's return to action against Bristol Rovers and Forest Green Rovers - despite the weather: gallery

Pompey’s new season is just two games old but already the Fratton faithful’s loyalty has been tested.
By Mark McMahon
Published 9th Aug 2023, 17:30 BST

No – not by the football on show! Behave! Instead, by the awful weather conditions we’ve all been experiencing this summer.

The rain unfortunately battered most not protected by the Fratton Park roof against Bristol Rovers on Saturday – a game that attracted a crowd of 19,165.

Meanwhile, there was nowhere to hide for the vast majority of those 1,037 travelling supporters who made the four-hour round trip to Forest Green on Tuesday night, with fans once again caught out by the odd shower during the match.

At least seeing their side secure a 3-1 win and witnessing Aussie new-boy Kusini Yengi continue his impressive start to life in English football made it all worth while.

If only he had brought the Australian weather with him!

Ah well, here’s some pictures of the Pompey fans enjoying the football and the Blues being back in action. We love it, really!

1,037 Pompey fans made the midweek trip to Forest Green Rovers for the Carabao Cup game at New Lawn

1. Pompey fans at Forest Green Rovers

1,037 Pompey fans made the midweek trip to Forest Green Rovers for the Carabao Cup game at New Lawn Photo: Jason Brown

1,037 Pompey fans made the midweek trip to Forest Green for the Carabao Cup game at New Lawn

2. Pompey fans at Forest Green

2. Pompey fans at Forest Green

1,037 Pompey fans made the midweek trip to Forest Green for the Carabao Cup game at New Lawn Photo: Jason Brown

1,037 Pompey fans made the midweek trip to Forest Green Rovers for the Carabao Cup game at New Lawn

3. Pompey fans at Forest Green

3. Pompey fans at Forest Green

1,037 Pompey fans made the midweek trip to Forest Green Rovers for the Carabao Cup game at New Lawn Photo: Jason Brown

1,037 Pompey fans made the midweek trip to Forest Green Rovers for the Carabao Cup game at New Lawn

4. Pompey fans at Forest Green Rovers

4. Pompey fans at Forest Green Rovers

1,037 Pompey fans made the midweek trip to Forest Green Rovers for the Carabao Cup game at New Lawn Photo: Jason Brown

