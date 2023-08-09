18 brilliant pictures of the Fratton faithful enjoying Portsmouth's return to action against Bristol Rovers and Forest Green Rovers - despite the weather: gallery
No – not by the football on show! Behave! Instead, by the awful weather conditions we’ve all been experiencing this summer.
The rain unfortunately battered most not protected by the Fratton Park roof against Bristol Rovers on Saturday – a game that attracted a crowd of 19,165.
Meanwhile, there was nowhere to hide for the vast majority of those 1,037 travelling supporters who made the four-hour round trip to Forest Green on Tuesday night, with fans once again caught out by the odd shower during the match.
At least seeing their side secure a 3-1 win and witnessing Aussie new-boy Kusini Yengi continue his impressive start to life in English football made it all worth while.
If only he had brought the Australian weather with him!
Ah well, here’s some pictures of the Pompey fans enjoying the football and the Blues being back in action. We love it, really!