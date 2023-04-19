News you can trust since 1877
18 fabulous photos of Portsmouth fans enjoying trip to Oxford United despite play-off hopes evaporating: gallery

Pompey fans were out in their numbers once again on Tuesday evening.

By Pepe Lacey
Published 19th Apr 2023, 13:30 BST

1,460 supporters made the mid-week trip to Oxford United to see John Mouisnho’s men draw 1-1 with the U’s.

The Blues took the lead through Marlon Pack before a Sam Long header on 37 minutes denied a much-needed three points.

Indeed, Pompey are now on a run of four consecutive draws with their play-off hopes now all but over.

Despite the result, the Fratton faithful turned up in the numbers at the Kassam Stadium to cheer their side on.

Here are the best 18 photos of Blues fans from Tuesday evening.

1,460 Pompey fans made the mid-week trip to Oxford United on Tuesday evening.

1. Pompey fans at Oxford United

1,460 Pompey fans made the mid-week trip to Oxford United on Tuesday evening. Photo: Jason Brown

2. Pompey fans at Oxford United

1,460 Pompey fans made the mid-week trip to Oxford United on Tuesday evening. Photo: Jason Brown

3. Pompey fans at Oxford United

1,460 Pompey fans made the mid-week trip to Oxford United on Tuesday evening. Photo: Jason Brown

4. Pompey fans at Oxford United

1,460 Pompey fans made the mid-week trip to Oxford United on Tuesday evening. Photo: Jason Brown

