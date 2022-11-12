18 fabulous pictures of Portsmouth fans at Morecambe as the Fratton faithful embark on longest away trip of the season

Alarm clocks would have been set for the middle of the night for some as the Fratton faithful set off on the near 300-mile trip to Lancashire and Morecambe’s Mazuma Stadium in the early hours of the morning.

And with a late return home a guaranteed as well, those 1,057 supporters who made the journey deserve a lot of credit for their latest efforts to get behind the team.

Unfortunately, that magnificent efforts wasn’t replicated on the pitch as a below-par Blues performance resulted in a 1-1 draw.

That will make the near five-hour journey back down the road that little bit tougher.

But in a bid to help the long trek back south a bit easier, here’s 18 fabulous pictures of the Fratton faithful taken at the Shrimps game.

Can you spot yourself or someone you know in the crowd?

1. Pompey fans at Morecambe Portsmouth fans during the EFL Sky Bet League 1 match between Morecambe and Portsmouth at the Globe Arena, Morecambe, England on 12 November 2022. Photo: Paul Thompson Photo Sales

