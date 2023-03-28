News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
12 hours ago Elon Musk announces major shake-up to Twitter blue-tick
6 hours ago MI5 raises terror threat level in Northern Ireland to ‘severe’
9 hours ago British Airways cancel dozens of Easter flights amid strike action
12 hours ago William Hill receives record fine of over £19 million
12 hours ago Five planets set to line up in night sky
12 hours ago What we know so far about Nashville school shooting

18 players Portsmouth should have tried harder to keep in the six years since League Two title win: gallery

Pompey have seen some good players and fans’ favourites leave Fratton Park in recent years.

By Mark McMahon
Published 28th Mar 2023, 18:00 BST

A number will have benefitted Pompey financially, with offers for the likes of Matt Clarke, Marcus Harness and Jamal Lowe too good to turn down.

Others, though, will have raised a few eyebrows and left many supporters disappointed.

Indeed, there’s quite a few departures that make you wonder ‘what if?’ if more of an effort had been made to retain certain individuals.

Here are 18 former Pompey players we believe fit into that latter category since the Blues returned to League One in 2017.

Undefined: twitter
From left: Nathan Thompson, Jack Whatmough, Conor Chaplin and Ben Thompson

1. Collage Maker-28-Mar-2023-05-20-PM-8035.jpg

From left: Nathan Thompson, Jack Whatmough, Conor Chaplin and Ben Thompson Photo: National World

Photo Sales
The left-back never featured for Pompey in League One, despite helping the Blues to the 2016-17 League Two title. He left for Sheffield United on a free transfer soon afterwards as the club put off contract talks until the end of that season. By that stage, the Irishman was being coveted elsewhere.

2. Enda Stevens

The left-back never featured for Pompey in League One, despite helping the Blues to the 2016-17 League Two title. He left for Sheffield United on a free transfer soon afterwards as the club put off contract talks until the end of that season. By that stage, the Irishman was being coveted elsewhere. Photo: ADRIAN DENNIS

Photo Sales
Like Stevens, inspirational Pompey captain Doyle left on a free transfer after guiding the Blues to the League One title. The combative midfielder left the Blues to be closer to his Midlands-based family, returning to former club Coventry. But did Pompey do enough to convince him to lead the club in League One?

3. Michael Doyle

Like Stevens, inspirational Pompey captain Doyle left on a free transfer after guiding the Blues to the League One title. The combative midfielder left the Blues to be closer to his Midlands-based family, returning to former club Coventry. But did Pompey do enough to convince him to lead the club in League One? Photo: Harry Murphy

Photo Sales
The attacking midfielder's 20 goals in 80 appearances made him a firm fans' favourite during his two seasons at the club. However, just months after winning League Two with Pompey, he was instructed to train with the academy by new boss Kenny Jackett. Roberts reached a mutual agreement to cancel his contract in August 2017 to join Wigan. There he won the League One title, before enjoying two seasons in the Championship.

4. Gary Roberts

The attacking midfielder's 20 goals in 80 appearances made him a firm fans' favourite during his two seasons at the club. However, just months after winning League Two with Pompey, he was instructed to train with the academy by new boss Kenny Jackett. Roberts reached a mutual agreement to cancel his contract in August 2017 to join Wigan. There he won the League One title, before enjoying two seasons in the Championship. Photo: Harry Murphy

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
PompeyPortsmouthLeague TwoFratton ParkJamal LoweMarcus HarnessBluesLeague One