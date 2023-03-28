4 . Gary Roberts

The attacking midfielder's 20 goals in 80 appearances made him a firm fans' favourite during his two seasons at the club. However, just months after winning League Two with Pompey, he was instructed to train with the academy by new boss Kenny Jackett. Roberts reached a mutual agreement to cancel his contract in August 2017 to join Wigan. There he won the League One title, before enjoying two seasons in the Championship. Photo: Harry Murphy