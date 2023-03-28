Pompey have seen some good players and fans’ favourites leave Fratton Park in recent years.
Others, though, will have raised a few eyebrows and left many supporters disappointed.
Indeed, there’s quite a few departures that make you wonder ‘what if?’ if more of an effort had been made to retain certain individuals.
Here are 18 former Pompey players we believe fit into that latter category since the Blues returned to League One in 2017.
From left: Nathan Thompson, Jack Whatmough, Conor Chaplin and Ben Thompson Photo: National World
2. Enda Stevens
The left-back never featured for Pompey in League One, despite helping the Blues to the 2016-17 League Two title. He left for Sheffield United on a free transfer soon afterwards as the club put off contract talks until the end of that season. By that stage, the Irishman was being coveted elsewhere. Photo: ADRIAN DENNIS
3. Michael Doyle
Like Stevens, inspirational Pompey captain Doyle left on a free transfer after guiding the Blues to the League One title. The combative midfielder left the Blues to be closer to his Midlands-based family, returning to former club Coventry. But did Pompey do enough to convince him to lead the club in League One? Photo: Harry Murphy
4. Gary Roberts
The attacking midfielder's 20 goals in 80 appearances made him a firm fans' favourite during his two seasons at the club. However, just months after winning League Two with Pompey, he was instructed to train with the academy by new boss Kenny Jackett. Roberts reached a mutual agreement to cancel his contract in August 2017 to join Wigan. There he won the League One title, before enjoying two seasons in the Championship. Photo: Harry Murphy