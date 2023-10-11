News you can trust since 1877
18 superb photos of the 4,885 Fratton Park faithful and Pompey stars celebrating thrashing Gillingham 5-1

More than 5,000 people turned out in the EFL Trophy to watch Pompey thrash Gillingham 5-1.

Jordan Jones
By Jordan Jones
Published 11th Oct 2023, 13:20 BST

Pompey supporters got their fix of football as they watched their table-topping team turn their attention to the EFL Trophy.

John Mousinho's side - down four players - because of the international break, cruised to victory over one of League Two's promotion-chasing sides, in their final game before a brief pause on their season.

Portsmouth's match at the weekend has been postponed because of call-ups, and so Tuesday night was their last chance before having to tune in to watching Gareth Southgate's England, or whoever Pompey fans back on the international stage.

It was a brilliant start from the host who took the lead through Chelsea loanee Tino Anjorin. He netted his first goal for the club, and it will have been a big relief for him to net in front of his home supporters.

Wales international Jonny Williams pulled one back for the Gills, but Pompey restored their lead through Ben Stevenson, and the Kusini Yengi marked his return with a goal. Abu Kamara inflicted further damage and then ten minutes from time Ryley Towler got on to the scoresheet to make for an emphatic victory for Mousinho's men.

Just under 5,000 home fans went, and that's pretty decent given this competition doesn't boast the best attendances. The official attendance was 5,066 with 181 coming from Gillingham. It means 4,885 Pompey fans were in attendance to watch their team win.

Flick through the photos to see if you can spot yourself in the brilliant gallery produced by our talented photographer Jason Brown.

Pompey fans at Fratton Park during the 5-1 win over Gillingham.

1. Pompey fans on the terraces

Pompey fans at Fratton Park during the 5-1 win over Gillingham. Photo: Jason Brown (ProSport Images)

Another shot of Pompey fans at Fratton Park during the 5-1 win over Gillingham.

2. Pompey fans on the terraces

Another shot of Pompey fans at Fratton Park during the 5-1 win over Gillingham. Photo: Jason Brown

Pompey fans on song!

3. Pompey fans at Fratton Park during the 5-1 win over Gillingham in the EFL Trophy on Tuesday, October 10.

Pompey fans on song! Photo: Jason Brown

Pompey fans on song!

4. Pompey fans at Fratton Park during the 5-1 win over Gillingham in the EFL Trophy on Tuesday, October 10.

Pompey fans on song! Photo: Jason Brown/ProSport Images

