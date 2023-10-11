More than 5,000 people turned out in the EFL Trophy to watch Pompey thrash Gillingham 5-1.

Pompey supporters got their fix of football as they watched their table-topping team turn their attention to the EFL Trophy.

John Mousinho's side - down four players - because of the international break, cruised to victory over one of League Two's promotion-chasing sides, in their final game before a brief pause on their season.

Portsmouth's match at the weekend has been postponed because of call-ups, and so Tuesday night was their last chance before having to tune in to watching Gareth Southgate's England, or whoever Pompey fans back on the international stage.

It was a brilliant start from the host who took the lead through Chelsea loanee Tino Anjorin. He netted his first goal for the club, and it will have been a big relief for him to net in front of his home supporters.

Wales international Jonny Williams pulled one back for the Gills, but Pompey restored their lead through Ben Stevenson, and the Kusini Yengi marked his return with a goal. Abu Kamara inflicted further damage and then ten minutes from time Ryley Towler got on to the scoresheet to make for an emphatic victory for Mousinho's men.

Just under 5,000 home fans went, and that's pretty decent given this competition doesn't boast the best attendances. The official attendance was 5,066 with 181 coming from Gillingham. It means 4,885 Pompey fans were in attendance to watch their team win.

Flick through the photos to see if you can spot yourself in the brilliant gallery produced by our talented photographer Jason Brown.

