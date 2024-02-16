After seeing their side go a goal down in the first half, the Fratton Faithful were treated to three Blues goals as John Mousinho’s side ran out comfortable 3-1 winners against the U’s.

The Pompey head coach admitted afterwards it wasn’t exactly the performance he’d have liked. But no-one in the stands was complaining at the final whistle as the Blues retained their lead at the top of the League One table.

Pompey have it all to do again on Saturday when Reading visit Fratton Park. The visitors have sold out their allocation of 2,000 away tickets for the game, which guarantees another cracking atmosphere.

We’re all looking forward to that match-up. But until then, here’s our favourite pictures of the fans from Tuesday night’s game.

See if you can spot someone you knw.

