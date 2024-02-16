News you can trust since 1877
20 fabulous images of 19,140 members of the Fratton faithful helping Portsmouth across the line against Cambridge United: gallery

Pompey fans experienced another memorable night under the lights at Fratton Park on Tuesday.
By Mark McMahon
Published 16th Feb 2024, 11:00 GMT

After seeing their side go a goal down in the first half, the Fratton Faithful were treated to three Blues goals as John Mousinho’s side ran out comfortable 3-1 winners against the U’s.

The Pompey head coach admitted afterwards it wasn’t exactly the performance he’d have liked. But no-one in the stands was complaining at the final whistle as the Blues retained their lead at the top of the League One table.

Pompey have it all to do again on Saturday when Reading visit Fratton Park. The visitors have sold out their allocation of 2,000 away tickets for the game, which guarantees another cracking atmosphere.

We’re all looking forward to that match-up. But until then, here’s our favourite pictures of the fans from Tuesday night’s game.

See if you can spot someone you knw.

Home fans were treated to goals from Kusini Yengi, Myles Peart-Harris and Abu Kamara against Cambridge

1. Pompey fans back at Fratton Park

Pompey were cheered on by 19,140 home fans during their 3-1 win against Cambridge United on Tuesday night

2. Pompey fans back at Fratton Park

3. Pompey fans back at Fratton Park

4. Pompey fans back at Fratton Park

