20 of the most bizarre, surreal and downright weird moments in Portsmouth's history

One thing we all know is following Pompey is never dull.
But among the drama, there’s been a host of bizarre, wacky and often surreal moments down the years.
We asked you to names some of most stark-raving bonkers occasions from your Pompey memories – and you’ve come up with some absolute belters.
1. Twenty of the most bizarre, surreal and weird moments from Pompey's history
Belt yourself in for a ride through the Pompey Twilight Zone. Photo: The News
2. Santa time!
A famous moment as Santa (AKA teenage fan Geoff Peters) charges on to the pitch in the 85th minute. The invasion created the stoppage time in which Alan Biley scored two headers to deliver victory in front of a crowd of 22,446. Photo: Pic supplied by Geoff Peters
3. Osbournes don't have the X-Factor
One of the poorer choices of judgement, as Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne bizarrely take to the pitch at half-time of the Carling Cup quarter-final at Watford to promote X-Factor entry Tabby Callaghan. Cue a mighty barracking from the away end and an array of unprintable chants from the travelling faithful. Photo: Bryn Lennon
4. U's must be joking
The match the Bald Eagle felt cost Pompey a place in English football's top flight. The Blues were up 3-0, 4-1 and led 5-2 with 13 minutes left, but ended up drawing 5-5 - and missing out on promotion to West Ham by scoring a goal fewer. Photo: -