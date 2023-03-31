News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Gwyneth Paltrow wins legal battle over ski crash - awarded $1 damages
4 minutes ago Paul O’Grady’s husband shares the last picture they took together
28 minutes ago Paul O’Grady’s final radio show to be rebroadcast on Easter Sunday
37 minutes ago Donald Trump indicted: What is it and will he go to jail?
49 minutes ago Tributes pour as dad and son shot dead six-miles apart are named
3 hours ago Storm Mathis brings heavy rain and wind to UK as flood warnings issued

20 of the most bizarre, surreal and downright weird moments in Portsmouth's history

One thing we all know is following Pompey is never dull.

By Jordan Cross
Published 31st Mar 2023, 10:30 BST
Updated 31st Mar 2023, 10:53 BST

But among the drama, there’s been a host of bizarre, wacky and often surreal moments down the years.

We asked you to names some of most stark-raving bonkers occasions from your Pompey memories – and you’ve come up with some absolute belters.

Belt yourself in for a ride through the Pompey Twilight Zone.

1. Twenty of the most bizarre, surreal and weird moments from Pompey's history

Belt yourself in for a ride through the Pompey Twilight Zone. Photo: The News

Photo Sales
A famous moment as Santa (AKA teenage fan Geoff Peters) charges on to the pitch in the 85th minute. The invasion created the stoppage time in which Alan Biley scored two headers to deliver victory in front of a crowd of 22,446.

2. Santa time!

A famous moment as Santa (AKA teenage fan Geoff Peters) charges on to the pitch in the 85th minute. The invasion created the stoppage time in which Alan Biley scored two headers to deliver victory in front of a crowd of 22,446. Photo: Pic supplied by Geoff Peters

Photo Sales
One of the poorer choices of judgement, as Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne bizarrely take to the pitch at half-time of the Carling Cup quarter-final at Watford to promote X-Factor entry Tabby Callaghan. Cue a mighty barracking from the away end and an array of unprintable chants from the travelling faithful.

3. Osbournes don't have the X-Factor

One of the poorer choices of judgement, as Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne bizarrely take to the pitch at half-time of the Carling Cup quarter-final at Watford to promote X-Factor entry Tabby Callaghan. Cue a mighty barracking from the away end and an array of unprintable chants from the travelling faithful. Photo: Bryn Lennon

Photo Sales
The match the Bald Eagle felt cost Pompey a place in English football's top flight. The Blues were up 3-0, 4-1 and led 5-2 with 13 minutes left, but ended up drawing 5-5 - and missing out on promotion to West Ham by scoring a goal fewer.

4. U's must be joking

The match the Bald Eagle felt cost Pompey a place in English football's top flight. The Blues were up 3-0, 4-1 and led 5-2 with 13 minutes left, but ended up drawing 5-5 - and missing out on promotion to West Ham by scoring a goal fewer. Photo: -

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6
PompeyPortsmouth