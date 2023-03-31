20 of the most bizarre, surreal and downright weird moments in Portsmouth's history

3 . Osbournes don't have the X-Factor

One of the poorer choices of judgement, as Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne bizarrely take to the pitch at half-time of the Carling Cup quarter-final at Watford to promote X-Factor entry Tabby Callaghan. Cue a mighty barracking from the away end and an array of unprintable chants from the travelling faithful. Photo: Bryn Lennon