20 Twitter posts that sum up Portsmouth dismay as Blues fail to beat Morecambe and suffer huge play-off blow

The disappointing stalemate against a side who look destined to return to League Two leaves the Blues with a huge mountain to climb in terms of the play-offs.

However, many fans are off the opinion that a top-six finish is not deserved after witnessing Pompey struggle to break down a Morecambe side who have conceded 71 goals in League One this season.

And that doesn’t sit easy with the Fratton Faithful as they come to terms with another campaign in the third tier.

Here’s a selection of the views shared on Twitter after the final whistle.

@Dann_PFC: If you can’t beat these lot when it’s absolutely vital, you don’t deserve to make playoffs anyway. Absolute pony.

@garethnorton1: Dear me. That was painful.

@crossy68: Okay then. Rebuild (again) it is. Appears an average 3rd division team is where we are and have been for some time.

Pompey suffered a disappointing afternoon against Morecambe this afternoon

@benGK25: The #pompey side looks a bit too rigid, can’t wait for the summer to get some fresh legs into a stale looking squad.

The lack of creativity has cost us all season.

@LewPeet: Our attacking players are so so poor. There is absolutely no creativity in this side and they have cost us this season. Ogilvie is our 2nd top scorer.

@mattbennett_11: League One forever.

@NWalesPompey: Shambolic. Nowhere near good enough all season and this sums it up.

@vickylamb_: Season finished... roll on August.

@fireupthearcade: Did they get the memo that any glimmer of the play offs was on the line??

Looked like most were thinking about the holidays they’d booked.

@spenaldo73: Dreadful game of Association Football against a team 2nd from bottom. Poor all over the pitch, fans deserve better.

@pscanling: Playoffs were unrealistic before today. Our inability to score cost us dearly. Time to focus on next season and strengthen this squad.

@jmcclaf: Absolutely void of any creativity, any urgency and at times any ideas! What a dire performance.

@PompeyChimes90: Typical Pompey, gather some momentum and bottle the games that matter, because make no mistake about it every game matters. Poor, and the fact we can't score against Morecambe shows the lack of complete attacking ability. Bishop is only one man, Lack of service is a joke.

@GrahamMB1984: A frustrating 6 years. Embarrassingly poor side going backwards. 20 points off top 2 in Div 3. Pathetic.

@trevor78611241: Absolutely dire.

@jamiepfc1: never wanna see any of them in a Pompey shirt ever again.

@markjroser73: Shocking how can u not score against a team 2nd to bottom with all that dominance. Yet again 2 PTS dropped just poor and so many PTS dropped against teams we have to win and also if we had won we be 2pts off top 6 as others slipped up!! even more frustrating! league 1 forever!

@pompeygeorge: One team fighting relegation, one trying for playoffs. Prize if you can work out which is which.

@DanLewis1999: Another year of League One football GUARANTEED now. Some big big changes need to be made to this squad in the summer.