News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Sean Raggett has become the 13th player over the last 30 years to make at least 200 Pompey appearances. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImagesSean Raggett has become the 13th player over the last 30 years to make at least 200 Pompey appearances. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages
Sean Raggett has become the 13th player over the last 30 years to make at least 200 Pompey appearances. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

200 Up: The 13 Portsmouth greats, favourites and Hall of Famers to have reached rare landmark over last 30 years - gallery

Sean Raggett has joined an elite band of Pompey players after making his 200th appearance for the club.
Neil Allen
By Neil Allen
Published 12th Sep 2023, 04:55 BST

Over the last 30 years, just 13 players have achieved the notable feat – of which six accomplished it in the 21st Century.

Those reaching 200 Pompey appearances range from Kit Symons in April 1995 to Raggett’s outing against Peterborough in the Carabao Cup a fortnight ago – and here are the 13...

202 games, 11 goals 200th game; April 17, 1995 v Watford (H) Picture: Steve Morton/Empics

1. Kit Symons

202 games, 11 goals 200th game; April 17, 1995 v Watford (H) Picture: Steve Morton/Empics Photo: Steve Morton

Photo Sales
361 games, 68 goals 200th game; March 16, 1996 v Wolves (H)

2. Alan McLoughlin

361 games, 68 goals 200th game; March 16, 1996 v Wolves (H) Photo: None

Photo Sales
371 games, three goals 200th game; April 6, 1996 v Watford (A)

3. Andy Awford

371 games, three goals 200th game; April 6, 1996 v Watford (A) Photo: None

Photo Sales
216 games, 42 goals 200th game; March 14, 1998 v Middlesbrough (H)

4. Paul Hall

216 games, 42 goals 200th game; March 14, 1998 v Middlesbrough (H) Photo: None

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Sean RaggettPortsmouthPeterborough