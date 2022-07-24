Danny Cowley used six of his seven new players in the pre-season friendly against Coventry, handing them their PO4 debuts with the star and crescent on their chests – or in Marlon Pack’s case his second – ahead of the 2022-23 season.

Pompey wore their new kit for the very first time, with fans only getting their first look at it days earlier when Colby Bishop was unveiled.

And then there was, of course, a new South Stand to admire, with the club giving that part of the ground a major face lift as part of their ongoing £11.5m investment in the stadium.

No longer a two-tiered structure, the South Stand is now one sweeping mass of Pompey supporters, with the Fratton faithful provided their first in-person look and use of the facility as the Sky Blues game served as a test event for the refurbished structure.

We can’t also forget the work that has been completed in the North Stand Lower, with brand new seats and reprofiling work finally replacing the construction efforts that had been taking place since the start of January.

Both the North and South Stands provided new vantage points for many of the 5,500-plus fans in attendance as well, with the Fratton End closed for the occasion.

Many will, no doubt, return to familiar spots for Pompey’s first home game of the season against Lincoln on Saturday, August 6.

But with a newness about Pompey and a couple more new faces on the playing side still to arrive, that unfamiliar look provides fresh hope ahead of another brand new season.

1. psi_jb_portsmouth_coventry_city_23july22_063.JPG The view from the Fratton End as the pre-season friendly with Coventry kicks off. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages Photo: Jason Brown Photo Sales

2. psi_jb_portsmouth_coventry_city_23july22_012.JPG Looking good - a pitch side view from the South Stand ahead of Saturday's game against Coventry. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages Photo: Jason Brown Photo Sales

3. psi_jb_portsmouth_coventry_city_23july22_084.JPG Latest signing Colby Bishop was introduced to the action at the start of the second half Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages Photo: Jason Brown Photo Sales

4. psi_jb_portsmouth_coventry_city_23july22_107.JPG Pompey fans take their seats in the new-look South Stand Photo: Jason Brown Photo Sales