Can you spot yourself in these pictures? Portsmouth fans are papped outside and inside Fratton Park in a night where Pompey beat Exeter City 1-0.

A total of 17,592 fans came out to watch Portsmouth beat Exeter City 1-0 at Fratton Park in front of the Sky Sports television cameras on Tuesday night.

Colby Bishop's 70th minute strike was the difference as he helped secure Pompey's third consecutive win of the season, despite some late pressure from the visitors. Goalkeeper Alex Norris made a brilliant save to deny Pierce Sweeney in stoppage time, and preserve Portsmouth’s lead and keep his goal unbreached.

It's early days but the win over the Grecians put them up to third and they are now one of only six teams that haven't lost a game in the league, which is meeting the pre-season expectations of promotion.

The 1-0 win over Exeter was the first of two games taking place at home this weekend with Wade Eliott’s Cheltenham Town also visiting, and there’s no doubt that there will be another big crowd that will back the team in their numbers once again.

Photographer Jason Brown was on hand to capture all the moments, with fans pictured outside Fratton Park meeting their favourite stars for autographs and photos, as well as taking part as to what the club has to offer for pre-match entertainment. The likes of Joe Rafferty and Sean Raggett posed for photos with fans, before getting focused for kick-off. Supporters eventually made their way into the ground, and met with their friends before making for a great atmosphere which helped John Mousinho's men get over the line, and secure their seventh point from a possible nine on offer.

Take a flick through our fan picture gallery of the match to see if you can spot yourself from Tuesday night's televised clash.

Portsmouth fans during the EFL Sky Bet League 1 match between Portsmouth and Exeter City at Fratton Park, Portsmouth, England on 15 August 2023. Portsmouth fans outside of Fratton Park ahead of kick-off.

