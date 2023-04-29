Pompey might not have had anything riding on today’s game against Derby – but try telling the Fratton faithful that.

More than 3,000-plus supporters – 3,120 in fact – made the 374-mile round trip to Pride Park on Saturday as John Mousinho’s side closed their 2022-23 season on the road.

Many had to get up at the crack of dawn to be part of the terrific atmosphere that was generated inside the home of the Rams.

But it would have been worth it as Pompey picked up a battling point against play-off chasing Derby against the odds – with the help of Colby Bishop’s 20th league goal of the season.

It’s a result many would have taken before kick-off, with the Blues’ opening-day draw at Sheffield Wednesday their only point away from home against the division’s top six.

Now there’s at least a three-month wait to do it all again!

In the meantime, check out our photo gallery to see if you can see yourself making a racket at Pride Park.

