News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Body found in reservoir was murdered Marelle Sturrock’s fiancé
4 hours ago Jeff Stelling leaving Sky Sports after 30 years with Soccer Saturday
8 hours ago How to apply for free flight tickets to Hong Kong this summer
9 hours ago More acts announced for King Charles’ Coronation Concert
23 hours ago All state schools in England could be closed due to strikes
23 hours ago End of Wikipedia in UK possible under online safety bill

23 superb pictures of Portsmouth fans doing the Blues proud as 3,120 help produce great atmosphere at Derby's Pride Park: gallery

Pompey might not have had anything riding on today’s game against Derby – but try telling the Fratton faithful that.

By Mark McMahon
Published 29th Apr 2023, 18:31 BST

More than 3,000-plus supporters – 3,120 in fact – made the 374-mile round trip to Pride Park on Saturday as John Mousinho’s side closed their 2022-23 season on the road.

Many had to get up at the crack of dawn to be part of the terrific atmosphere that was generated inside the home of the Rams.

But it would have been worth it as Pompey picked up a battling point against play-off chasing Derby against the odds – with the help of Colby Bishop’s 20th league goal of the season.

It’s a result many would have taken before kick-off, with the Blues’ opening-day draw at Sheffield Wednesday their only point away from home against the division’s top six.

Now there’s at least a three-month wait to do it all again!

In the meantime, check out our photo gallery to see if you can see yourself making a racket at Pride Park.

More than 3,000 fans made the trip to the Rams.

1. Derby v Pompey at Pride Park

More than 3,000 fans made the trip to the Rams. Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
More than 3,000 fans made the trip to the Rams.

2. Derby v Pompey at Pride Park

More than 3,000 fans made the trip to the Rams. Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
More than 3,000 fans made the trip to the Rams.

3. Derby v Pompey at Pride Park

More than 3,000 fans made the trip to the Rams. Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
More than 3,000 fans made the trip to the Rams.

4. Derby v Pompey at Pride Park

More than 3,000 fans made the trip to the Rams. Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 7
Related topics:PompeyDerbyPortsmouthBlues