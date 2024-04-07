25 brilliant images of 20K Portsmouth faithful in party mood as side move to brink of Championship against Sherwsbury Town
The Fratton faithful lapped up another afternoon to savour as Pompey moved to the brink of the Championship against Shrewbury.
Over 20,000 fans packed into all four sides of Fratton Park to back their side, who are now a win a Bolton away from going up this season.
As ever, our brilliant photographer, Jason Brown, was there to capture all the action - on and off the pitch.
Check out our superb gallery and see if you can spot yourself enjoying the occasion.
