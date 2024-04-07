Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Fratton faithful lapped up another afternoon to savour as Pompey moved to the brink of the Championship against Shrewbury.

Over 20,000 fans packed into all four sides of Fratton Park to back their side, who are now a win a Bolton away from going up this season.

As ever, our brilliant photographer, Jason Brown, was there to capture all the action - on and off the pitch.