25 Portsmouth photographs taken by Pete Blackman which brilliantly capture Fratton Faithful's heart and soul
Popular Pompey fan Pete Blackman passed away on Thursday after a long battle against lung cancer.
The talented photographer leaves behind a huge body of outstanding work, widely admired among the Fratton faithful.
Over the years, Blackman’s brilliance with a camera encapsulated the Pompey match-day, depicting the passion and soul of the supporter experience for so many.
Here are 25 examples of his wonderful photography, which ensure his memory will continue to be cherished...
1 / 7