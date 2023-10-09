News you can trust since 1877
Pete Blackman, who passed away last week, was an outstanding photographer who brilliantly captured life as a Pompey fan on a match-day. Picture: Pete BlackmanPete Blackman, who passed away last week, was an outstanding photographer who brilliantly captured life as a Pompey fan on a match-day. Picture: Pete Blackman
Pete Blackman, who passed away last week, was an outstanding photographer who brilliantly captured life as a Pompey fan on a match-day. Picture: Pete Blackman

25 Portsmouth photographs taken by Pete Blackman which brilliantly capture Fratton Faithful's heart and soul

Popular Pompey fan Pete Blackman passed away on Thursday after a long battle against lung cancer.
Neil Allen
By Neil Allen
Published 9th Oct 2023, 18:00 BST

The talented photographer leaves behind a huge body of outstanding work, widely admired among the Fratton faithful.

Over the years, Blackman’s brilliance with a camera encapsulated the Pompey match-day, depicting the passion and soul of the supporter experience for so many.

Here are 25 examples of his wonderful photography, which ensure his memory will continue to be cherished...

