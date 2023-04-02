It was a celebratory occasion at Fratton Park on Saturday.

While Pompey closed the gap to the play-offs to three points with a 1-0 win over Forest Green, there were also plenty of magnificent events off it to mark the Blues’ 125th anniversary.

A number of legends graced the PO4 pitch once again as they returned to celebrate, which included the likes of Alan Biley, Paul Walsh, Michael Doyle and Pedro Mendes.

While greats including Sol Campbell, Christian Burgess and Jed Wallace all had video messages played on the big screen at half-time.

We’ve chosen 25 photos which perfectly capture the anniversary celebrations and Pompey’s victory from Fratton Park on Saturday.

Take a delve through our gallery to see if you have been pictured.

