25 superb photos which capture Portsmouth’s magnificent 125th-anniversary celebrations at Fratton Park - gallery

It was a celebratory occasion at Fratton Park on Saturday.

By Pepe Lacey
Published 2nd Apr 2023, 11:00 BST
Updated 2nd Apr 2023, 11:14 BST

While Pompey closed the gap to the play-offs to three points with a 1-0 win over Forest Green, there were also plenty of magnificent events off it to mark the Blues’ 125th anniversary.

A number of legends graced the PO4 pitch once again as they returned to celebrate, which included the likes of Alan Biley, Paul Walsh, Michael Doyle and Pedro Mendes.

While greats including Sol Campbell, Christian Burgess and Jed Wallace all had video messages played on the big screen at half-time.

We’ve chosen 25 photos which perfectly capture the anniversary celebrations and Pompey’s victory from Fratton Park on Saturday.

Take a delve through our gallery to see if you have been pictured.

The Hermannator, Hermann Hreidarsson, poses with fans ahead of the game.

1. Pompey’s 125-anniversary celebrations at Fratton Park.

The Hermannator, Hermann Hreidarsson, poses with fans ahead of the game. Photo: Habibur Rahman

Kev the Kitman having a laugh with the Ninja Turtle and former Pompey skipper Johnny Ertl.

2. Pompey’s 125-anniversary celebrations at Fratton Park.

Kev the Kitman having a laugh with the Ninja Turtle and former Pompey skipper Johnny Ertl. Photo: Habibur Rahman

Hands up if you're excited to see your former Pompey heroes!

3. Pompey’s 125-anniversary celebrations at Fratton Park.

Hands up if you're excited to see your former Pompey heroes! Photo: Habibur Rahman

It was a packed event in the Victory Lounge ahead of kick-off.

4. Pompey’s 125-anniversary celebrations at Fratton Park.

It was a packed event in the Victory Lounge ahead of kick-off. Photo: Habibur Rahman

