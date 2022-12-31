It’s been a bumpy road for travelling Pompey fans during 2022.

There’s been many highs – including the unexpected opening-day of the 2022-23 season draw at Sheffield Wednesday, a 2-0 win at Cheltenham on the hottest day of the year, and a battling goalless draw at Ipswich.

Yet, there’s been lows, too, like this month’s disappointing defeat at Wycombe. Enough said about that, the better!

But as we close the curtain on 2022, we thought it would be nice to remind you all of those away days – irrespective of the result.

After all, they remain great days out, with wonderful memories and stories of following the Blues on the road guaranteed.

Here’s hoping, though, 2023 will be better!

Pompey fans 2022 Pompey opened 2022 with a trip to Cambridge in League - a game that finished 0-0. Photo: Dennis Goodwin

Pompey fans in 2022 Ronan Curtis celebrates with the travelling Pompey fans following his double in the 3-2 Papa John's Trophy win at Exeter Photo: Graham Hunt

Pompey fans in 2022 Danny Cowley hands his tracksuit to a young fan after the Blues' goalless draw at AFC Wimbledon. Photo: Nigel Keene

Pompey fans in 2022 Pompey were accompanied by 1,370 fans for the 3-2 defeat at Oxford on February 5. Photo: Jason Brown