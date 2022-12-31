27 fabulous away day images of Portsmouth fans on their travels during 2022: picture gallery
It’s been a bumpy road for travelling Pompey fans during 2022.
There’s been many highs – including the unexpected opening-day of the 2022-23 season draw at Sheffield Wednesday, a 2-0 win at Cheltenham on the hottest day of the year, and a battling goalless draw at Ipswich.
Yet, there’s been lows, too, like this month’s disappointing defeat at Wycombe. Enough said about that, the better!
But as we close the curtain on 2022, we thought it would be nice to remind you all of those away days – irrespective of the result.
After all, they remain great days out, with wonderful memories and stories of following the Blues on the road guaranteed.
Here’s hoping, though, 2023 will be better!