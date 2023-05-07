Pompey fans got to see their favourite players for the last time this season as the curtain came down on the 2022-23 season.

It might even be the final time they see some of John Mousinho’s current squad in the club shirt, with many out of contract and set to leave Fratton Park in the coming weeks.

In total, 18,286 supporters – including 951 Wycombe fans – were in attendance as the campaign was brought to a close with a 2-2 draw.

Here’s our favourite pictures from the day as fans and the club alike take a well-earned break before doing it all again in August.

1 . Pompey fans at Fratton Park Blues fans were out in force for Pompey's final game of the season against Wycombe Photo: Jason Brown Photo Sales

