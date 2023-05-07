News you can trust since 1877
28 great pictures of the Fratton faithful enjoying Portsmouth's final day of the season draw against Wycombe

Pompey fans got to see their favourite players for the last time this season as the curtain came down on the 2022-23 season.

By Mark McMahon
Published 7th May 2023, 17:00 BST
Updated 7th May 2023, 17:34 BST

It might even be the final time they see some of John Mousinho’s current squad in the club shirt, with many out of contract and set to leave Fratton Park in the coming weeks.

In total, 18,286 supporters – including 951 Wycombe fans – were in attendance as the campaign was brought to a close with a 2-2 draw.

Here’s our favourite pictures from the day as fans and the club alike take a well-earned break before doing it all again in August.

Blues fans were out in force for Pompey's final game of the season against Wycombe

1. Pompey fans at Fratton Park

Photo: Jason Brown

1. Pompey fans at Fratton Park

2. Pompey fans at Fratton Park

Photo: Jason Brown

2. Pompey fans at Fratton Park

3. Pompey fans at Fratton Park

Photo: Jason Brown

3. Pompey fans at Fratton Park

4. Pompey fans at Fratton Park.

Photo: Jason Brown

