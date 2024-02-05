That means squads in League One are now assembled for what lies ahead over the second half of the campaign.
We’ve assessed the business carried out across the month and highlighted some of the most eye-catching deals. Which of these players would you have liked to see pitch up at Fratton Park?
1. Eye-catching League One transfers
From left to right: Jay Matete, Aaron Collins, Conor Coventry and Corey Blackett-Taylor have all been on the move in January. Photo: The News
2. Gavin Kilkenny
Bournemouth - Leyton Orient (loan) Photo: Catherine Ivill
3. Jay Matete
Sunderland - Oxford (loan) Photo: Frank Reid
4. Georgie Kelly
Rotherham - Carlisle (undisclosed) Photo: Kerrie Beddows