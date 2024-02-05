News you can trust since 1877
28 of the most eye-catching League One signings of transfer window - including Bolton Wanderers, Derby County, Oxford United and Portsmouth new boys

The transfer window slammed shut with a flurry of late activity on Thursday night.
By Jordan Cross
Published 5th Feb 2024, 17:00 GMT
Updated 5th Feb 2024, 17:15 GMT

That means squads in League One are now assembled for what lies ahead over the second half of the campaign.

We’ve assessed the business carried out across the month and highlighted some of the most eye-catching deals. Which of these players would you have liked to see pitch up at Fratton Park?

From left to right: Jay Matete, Aaron Collins, Conor Coventry and Corey Blackett-Taylor have all been on the move in January.

1. Eye-catching League One transfers

From left to right: Jay Matete, Aaron Collins, Conor Coventry and Corey Blackett-Taylor have all been on the move in January. Photo: The News

Bournemouth - Leyton Orient (loan)

2. Gavin Kilkenny

Bournemouth - Leyton Orient (loan) Photo: Catherine Ivill

Sunderland - Oxford (loan)

3. Jay Matete

Sunderland - Oxford (loan) Photo: Frank Reid

Rotherham - Carlisle (undisclosed)

4. Georgie Kelly

Rotherham - Carlisle (undisclosed) Photo: Kerrie Beddows

