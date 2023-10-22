News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
MTV Europe Music Awards 2023 in Paris cancelled
Airport closes after plane skids off runway in Storm Babet
Storm Babet claims third life as man dies in flood water
Woman dies after being swept into river
By-election latest: Labour wins Tamworth and Mid Bedfordshire
167,000 people caught Covid in hospital during England's second wave

28 superb Portsmouth images of the Fratton faithful enjoying their PO4 return against Carlisle and John Mousinho's great entertainers: gallery

Fratton Park was understandably rocking at the final whistle on Saturday.
By Mark McMahon
Published 22nd Oct 2023, 05:00 BST

Connor Shaughnessy’s stoppage-time winner – his second such intervention in as many games – left the home fans ecstatic as they saw their side maintain their position at the top of the League One standings.

News that second-placed Oxford dropped two vital points in a similar fashion against Blackpool would have added to the chorus of cheers and chants that would have been heard far and wide just after 5pm.

However, the Fratton faithful don’t need to rely on results elsewhere to generate their kicks. John Mousinho’s side are doing that single-handedly this season as they allow the fans to dream of bigger and better.

That was evident as the home fans kept with their side throughout yesterday’s tough test against the Cumbrians. And is was there for all to see as Fratton Park erupted with noise when Shaughnessy headed home Jack Sparkes’ telling cross from a corner deep into injury time.

The fans will be hoping for many more moments like this between now and the end of the season.

In the meantime, here’s some superb pictures of the supporters as they revelled in their return to PO4 after the international break.

The Fratton faithful celebrate Conor Shaughnessy's injury-time winner

1. Pompey fans back at Fratton Park

The Fratton faithful celebrate Conor Shaughnessy's injury-time winner Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
A crowd of 17,911 saw the Blues leave it late to see off Carlisle.

2. Pompey fans back at Fratton Park

A crowd of 17,911 saw the Blues leave it late to see off Carlisle. Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
The weather didn't stop fans enjoying their latest Fratton Park outing.

3. Pompey fans back at Fratton Park

The weather didn't stop fans enjoying their latest Fratton Park outing. Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
Pompey fans were delighted to be back at Fratton Park following the international break.

4. Pompey fans back at Fratton Park

Pompey fans were delighted to be back at Fratton Park following the international break. Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:Fratton ParkPortsmouthJohn MousinhoOxfordLeague One