Fratton Park was understandably rocking at the final whistle on Saturday.

Connor Shaughnessy’s stoppage-time winner – his second such intervention in as many games – left the home fans ecstatic as they saw their side maintain their position at the top of the League One standings.

News that second-placed Oxford dropped two vital points in a similar fashion against Blackpool would have added to the chorus of cheers and chants that would have been heard far and wide just after 5pm.

However, the Fratton faithful don’t need to rely on results elsewhere to generate their kicks. John Mousinho’s side are doing that single-handedly this season as they allow the fans to dream of bigger and better.

That was evident as the home fans kept with their side throughout yesterday’s tough test against the Cumbrians. And is was there for all to see as Fratton Park erupted with noise when Shaughnessy headed home Jack Sparkes’ telling cross from a corner deep into injury time.

The fans will be hoping for many more moments like this between now and the end of the season.

In the meantime, here’s some superb pictures of the supporters as they revelled in their return to PO4 after the international break.

1 . Pompey fans back at Fratton Park The Fratton faithful celebrate Conor Shaughnessy's injury-time winner Photo: Jason Brown Photo Sales

2 . Pompey fans back at Fratton Park A crowd of 17,911 saw the Blues leave it late to see off Carlisle. Photo: Jason Brown Photo Sales

3 . Pompey fans back at Fratton Park The weather didn't stop fans enjoying their latest Fratton Park outing. Photo: Jason Brown Photo Sales