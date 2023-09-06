News you can trust since 1877
There are still plenty of players currently without a club following Deadline Day.

By Georgia Goulding
Published 6th Sep 2023, 18:00 BST

Portsmouth enjoyed a very strong transfer window this summer, bringing in a fleet of new players including Gavin Whyte, Will Norris, and Kusini Yengi, who has hit the ground running with his impressive goal return since joining the club.

The bulk of Pompey’s business involved signing players on free transfers and there are still plenty of options to explore if they wanted to bolster their squad even more this season. As it stands, there are 29 players who were last in action at Championship level and are still without a club after Deadline Day.

Take a look at the full list below — would any of the names on the list fit the bill for John Mousinho?

Last club: Preston North End

1. Josh Onomah

Last club: Preston North End

Last club: Stoke City

2. Peter Etebo

Last club: Stoke City

Last club: Queens Park Rangers

3. Stefan Johansen

Last club: Queens Park Rangers

Last club: West Bromwich Albion

4. Tom Rogic

Last club: West Bromwich Albion

