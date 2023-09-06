Portsmouth enjoyed a very strong transfer window this summer, bringing in a fleet of new players including Gavin Whyte , Will Norris, and Kusini Yengi, who has hit the ground running with his impressive goal return since joining the club.

The bulk of Pompey’s business involved signing players on free transfers and there are still plenty of options to explore if they wanted to bolster their squad even more this season. As it stands, there are 29 players who were last in action at Championship level and are still without a club after Deadline Day.