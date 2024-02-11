And all after the fans were setting their alarms for ridiculous o’clock in the morning to make their way up north – and then not returning home until the wee small hours of this morning. An epic effort all round for those concerned.
No doubt there’ll be many who will need a while to recover, while the exhaustion of such a whirlwind experience might get lost in the memory for some!
Luckily, top snapper Jason Brown was on hand to capture a fantastic day. So here’s a selection of our favourite fan images from the day, coupled with a few match shots and a couple of celebratory pictures of the players realising the importance of yesterday’s 1-0 win.
See if you can spot yourself among the magnificent 1,848 away fans who made the trip.