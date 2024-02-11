News you can trust since 1877
What a day Saturday was – a decisive win at Carlisle, some unforgettable scenes at the final whistle at Brunton Park, Pompey’s rivals dropping valuable points, and John Mousinho’s side stretching their lead at the top of the table to six points.
And all after the fans were setting their alarms for ridiculous o’clock in the morning to make their way up north – and then not returning home until the wee small hours of this morning. An epic effort all round for those concerned.

No doubt there’ll be many who will need a while to recover, while the exhaustion of such a whirlwind experience might get lost in the memory for some!

Luckily, top snapper Jason Brown was on hand to capture a fantastic day. So here’s a selection of our favourite fan images from the day, coupled with a few match shots and a couple of celebratory pictures of the players realising the importance of yesterday’s 1-0 win.

See if you can spot yourself among the magnificent 1,848 away fans who made the trip.

1,848 Pompey fans made the trip to Carlisle United's Brunton Park

1,848 Pompey fans made the trip to Carlisle United's Brunton Park Photo: Jason Brown

The alarm clocks were set early for the Blues' visit to Brunton Park

The alarm clocks were set early for the Blues' visit to Brunton Park Photo: Jason Brown

Some scene before kick-off.

Some scene before kick-off. Photo: Jason Brown

Made it! These Pompey fans look happy after finally arriving at Brunton Park after an early start.

Made it! These Pompey fans look happy after finally arriving at Brunton Park after an early start. Photo: Jason Brown

