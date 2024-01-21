News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

30 brilliant pictures of partying Portsmouth faithful enjoying Fleetwood victory

Pompey fans enjoyed their trip to the north west as their side got back to winning ways at Fleetwood.
By Jordan Cross
Published 21st Jan 2024, 11:00 GMT
Updated 21st Jan 2024, 11:27 GMT

Many of the 1,100 at Highbury Stadium made a weekend of the away day with spirits high as they backed John Mousinho’s side to success.

As ever, our photographer Jason Brown to capture the action on the pitch and mood in the stands as the Blues stayed top of League One.

Check out the brilliant gallery from our photographer Jason Brown as 1,100 travelling Pompey fans enjoyed the Fleetwood win.

1. Pompey fan gallery

Check out the brilliant gallery from our photographer Jason Brown as 1,100 travelling Pompey fans enjoyed the Fleetwood win. Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
Check out the brilliant gallery from our photographer Jason Brown as 1,100 travelling Pompey fans enjoyed the Fleetwood win.

2. Pompey fan gallery

Check out the brilliant gallery from our photographer Jason Brown as 1,100 travelling Pompey fans enjoyed the Fleetwood win. Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
Check out the brilliant gallery from our photographer Jason Brown as 1,100 travelling Pompey fans enjoyed the Fleetwood win.

3. Pompey fan gallery

Check out the brilliant gallery from our photographer Jason Brown as 1,100 travelling Pompey fans enjoyed the Fleetwood win. Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
Check out the brilliant gallery from our photographer Jason Brown as 1,100 travelling Pompey fans enjoyed the Fleetwood win.

4. Pompey fan gallery

Check out the brilliant gallery from our photographer Jason Brown as 1,100 travelling Pompey fans enjoyed the Fleetwood win. Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Related topics:FleetwoodPortsmouthPompeyJason BrownJohn MousinhoBluesLeague One