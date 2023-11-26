News you can trust since 1877
30 superb photos as defiant Portsmouth faithful earn praise for indomitable Blackpool backing

The winter chill descended on Fratton Park as Pompey’s 27-game unbeaten run ended against Blackpool.
By Jordan Cross
Published 26th Nov 2023, 12:00 GMT
Updated 26th Nov 2023, 12:14 GMT

But Pompey’s defiant fans raised the temperature with their incessant backing of their side, as they showed their continuing belief in John Mousinho’s side, despite the 4-0 defeat.

Here’s 30 brilliant photos from our man Jason Brown, who was there to cover the action on and off the pitch at PO4.

Pompey fans were defiant as their side fell to a 4-0 loss to Blackpool - check out the images of the day in our gallery.

1. Pompey v Blackpool fan gallery

Pompey fans were defiant as their side fell to a 4-0 loss to Blackpool - check out the images of the day in our gallery. Photo: Jason Brown

Many Pompey fans were at their defiant best against Blackpool - here's what our photographer Jason Brown captured of the day's events at Fratton Park.

2. Pompey v Blackpool gallery

Many Pompey fans were at their defiant best against Blackpool - here's what our photographer Jason Brown captured of the day's events at Fratton Park. Photo: Jason Brown

Many Pompey fans were at their defiant best against Blackpool - here's what our photographer Jason Brown captured of the day's events at Fratton Park.

3. Pompey v Blackpool gallery

Many Pompey fans were at their defiant best against Blackpool - here's what our photographer Jason Brown captured of the day's events at Fratton Park. Photo: Jason Brown

Many Pompey fans were at their defiant best against Blackpool - here's what our photographer Jason Brown captured of the day's events at Fratton Park.

4. Pompey v Blackpool gallery

Many Pompey fans were at their defiant best against Blackpool - here's what our photographer Jason Brown captured of the day's events at Fratton Park. Photo: Jason Brown

