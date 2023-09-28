For some reason, former Pompey forward Luke Rodgers was mentioned in a sports desk chat on Thursday morning.

For those struggling to remember, the former Notts County and Port Vale front man spent three months at Fratton Park in 2012 as the Blues adapted to their first season back in League One due to ongoing financial troubles.

In that time, Rodgers featured 13 times and scored three goals for the club, before swiftly departing for Shrewsbury. Yet the very mention of his name prompted the question: could he be considered one of the lesser names ever to wear the star and crescent on a Pompey match-day?

As a result, we put this question to our followers on Facebook: who is the worst player you have ever seen play for the Blues?

And we weren’t short of answers.

So much so that here are 30 ex-players who Fratton Park fans believe should never have been allowed to feature for Pompey.

From left: Carl Tiler, Azar Karadas, Lee Mills and Carl Dickinson

Yoshikatsu Kawaguchi The Japanese captain was signed for £1.8m in October 2021 but featured just 12 times for the Blues after conceding 25 goals in that period.

Ibrahima Sonko The centre-back arrived on loan from Stoke in July 2010 for the Blues' first season back in the Championship. Despite 27 appearances, many fans struggled to appreciate his talent.