31 Portsmouth players considered to be 'the worst' to have played for Fratton Park club - gallery
For those struggling to remember, the former Notts County and Port Vale front man spent three months at Fratton Park in 2012 as the Blues adapted to their first season back in League One due to ongoing financial troubles.
In that time, Rodgers featured 13 times and scored three goals for the club, before swiftly departing for Shrewsbury. Yet the very mention of his name prompted the question: could he be considered one of the lesser names ever to wear the star and crescent on a Pompey match-day?
As a result, we put this question to our followers on Facebook: who is the worst player you have ever seen play for the Blues?
And we weren’t short of answers.
So much so that here are 30 ex-players who Fratton Park fans believe should never have been allowed to feature for Pompey.