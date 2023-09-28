News you can trust since 1877
31 Portsmouth players considered to be 'the worst' to have played for Fratton Park club - gallery

For some reason, former Pompey forward Luke Rodgers was mentioned in a sports desk chat on Thursday morning.
By Mark McMahon
Published 28th Sep 2023, 17:24 BST

For those struggling to remember, the former Notts County and Port Vale front man spent three months at Fratton Park in 2012 as the Blues adapted to their first season back in League One due to ongoing financial troubles.

In that time, Rodgers featured 13 times and scored three goals for the club, before swiftly departing for Shrewsbury. Yet the very mention of his name prompted the question: could he be considered one of the lesser names ever to wear the star and crescent on a Pompey match-day?

As a result, we put this question to our followers on Facebook: who is the worst player you have ever seen play for the Blues?

And we weren’t short of answers.

So much so that here are 30 ex-players who Fratton Park fans believe should never have been allowed to feature for Pompey.

From left: Carl Tiler, Azar Karadas, Lee Mills and Carl Dickinson

1.

From left: Carl Tiler, Azar Karadas, Lee Mills and Carl Dickinson Photo: National World

The Japanese captain was signed for £1.8m in October 2021 but featured just 12 times for the Blues after conceding 25 goals in that period.

2. Yoshikatsu Kawaguchi

The Japanese captain was signed for £1.8m in October 2021 but featured just 12 times for the Blues after conceding 25 goals in that period. Photo: GERALD PENNY

The centre-back arrived on loan from Stoke in July 2010 for the Blues' first season back in the Championship. Despite 27 appearances, many fans struggled to appreciate his talent.

3. Ibrahima Sonko

The centre-back arrived on loan from Stoke in July 2010 for the Blues' first season back in the Championship. Despite 27 appearances, many fans struggled to appreciate his talent. Photo: Steve Reid

Known for his wild antics and inconsistencies, the Greek stopper managed to play just five games for the Blues during his year-long stay on the south coast. He conceded 11 goals in those five games - including two on his debut against Southampton in the FA Cup.

4. Konstantinos Chalkias

Known for his wild antics and inconsistencies, the Greek stopper managed to play just five games for the Blues during his year-long stay on the south coast. He conceded 11 goals in those five games - including two on his debut against Southampton in the FA Cup. Photo: Phil Cole

