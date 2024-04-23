32 extra cracking pictures of the Fratton faithful celebrating Portsmouth being officially crowned League One champions at Fratton Park: gallery

So many happy faces descended on Fratton Park on Saturday that our photographers couldn’t resist the urge to keep snapping away as the feel-good factor was palpable at PO4.
By Mark McMahon
Published 23rd Apr 2024, 17:35 BST
Updated 23rd Apr 2024, 17:40 BST

On Sunday, we uploaded 106 images of fans creating a special atmosphere inside the Blues’ famous old ground as Marlon Pack lifted aloft the League One championship trophy.

Now we’ve discovered 30-plus more for supporters to enjoy – all courtesy of our main supplier of Pompey pictures this season, Jason Brown.

Jason has been pitchside the entire campaign as the Blues sought to end their 12-year wait for a Championship return. He’s provided some cracking shots along the way, including the celebratory scenes from Saturday as John Mousinho’s side finally got their hands on the silverware they’ve been craving.

Now we’ve got one more batch of pictures to share with you, which will hopefully keep the feel-good factor burning bright among the Fratton faithful.

See if you can spot yourself or a loved one in our latest ‘I was there’ catalogue of images from a truly historic day for all involved at Pompey!

20,202 fans packed out Fratton Park on Saturday to see the new League One champions being crowned.

1. Pompey fans toast league champions

20,202 fans packed out Fratton Park on Saturday to see the new League One champions being crowned. Photo: Jason Brown

The excitement was building for the players' arrival.

2. Pompey fans toast league champions

The excitement was building for the players' arrival. Photo: Jason Brown

2017 was the last time the Fratton faithful were able to celebrate league title success.

3. Pompey fans toast league champions

2017 was the last time the Fratton faithful were able to celebrate league title success. Photo: Jason Brown

Saturday's Fratton Park game against Wigan was the last of the season - meaning fans will have to wait nearly four months to return to the famous old ground.

4. Pompey fans toast league champions

Saturday's Fratton Park game against Wigan was the last of the season - meaning fans will have to wait nearly four months to return to the famous old ground. Photo: Jason Brown

