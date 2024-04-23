On Sunday, we uploaded 106 images of fans creating a special atmosphere inside the Blues’ famous old ground as Marlon Pack lifted aloft the League One championship trophy.
Now we’ve discovered 30-plus more for supporters to enjoy – all courtesy of our main supplier of Pompey pictures this season, Jason Brown.
Jason has been pitchside the entire campaign as the Blues sought to end their 12-year wait for a Championship return. He’s provided some cracking shots along the way, including the celebratory scenes from Saturday as John Mousinho’s side finally got their hands on the silverware they’ve been craving.
Now we’ve got one more batch of pictures to share with you, which will hopefully keep the feel-good factor burning bright among the Fratton faithful.
See if you can spot yourself or a loved one in our latest ‘I was there’ catalogue of images from a truly historic day for all involved at Pompey!
