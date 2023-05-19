News you can trust since 1877
32 players linked with Portsmouth during 2022 summer transfer window who didn't make it to Fratton Park - including Swansea, Barnsley and Sunderland aces: gallery

Pompey signed 11 new players during the 2022 summer transfer window as former boss Danny Cowley attempted to assemble a squad fit to compete for League One promotion.

By Mark McMahon
Published 19th May 2023, 17:31 BST

Incredibly, a further 32 others were linked with a Fratton Park switch, who, ultimately, didn’t make the move to PO4.

We’ll never know if their arrivals might have changed the course of last season, with the Blues – under new head coach John Mousinho – eventually finishing eighth.

Nevertheless, it’s still interesting to see how each of these players’ seasons panned out and whether Pompey missed a trick.

Here’s what we discovered.

A host of names were linked with moves to Fratton Park last summer.

A host of names were linked with moves to Fratton Park last summer.

Position: Striker. Did he go elsewhere? No, stayed at Morecambe. Season review: Scored 11 goals in 39 League One games as Shrimps were relegated.

Position: Striker. Did he go elsewhere? No, stayed at Morecambe. Season review: Scored 11 goals in 39 League One games as Shrimps were relegated. Photo: Pete Norton

Position: Striker Did he go elsewhere? Joined Burton from Barnsley on a free transfer, before joining Bolton in January. Season review :Scored 13 goals in 34 games for the Brewers and has netted three in 17 appearances for Bolton.

Position: Striker Did he go elsewhere? Joined Burton from Barnsley on a free transfer, before joining Bolton in January. Season review :Scored 13 goals in 34 games for the Brewers and has netted three in 17 appearances for Bolton. Photo: Michael Steele

Position: Striker Did he go elsewhere? Yes, joined Luton from Barnsley for an undisclosed fee. Season review: Has scored three goals in 32 appearances for the Championship play-off finalists. Meanwhile, the front man hasn't been involved in Luton's past five games..

Position: Striker Did he go elsewhere? Yes, joined Luton from Barnsley for an undisclosed fee. Season review: Has scored three goals in 32 appearances for the Championship play-off finalists. Meanwhile, the front man hasn't been involved in Luton's past five games.. Photo: Alex Livesey

