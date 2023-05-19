Pompey signed 11 new players during the 2022 summer transfer window as former boss Danny Cowley attempted to assemble a squad fit to compete for League One promotion.
Incredibly, a further 32 others were linked with a Fratton Park switch, who, ultimately, didn’t make the move to PO4.
We’ll never know if their arrivals might have changed the course of last season, with the Blues – under new head coach John Mousinho – eventually finishing eighth.
Nevertheless, it’s still interesting to see how each of these players’ seasons panned out and whether Pompey missed a trick.
Here’s what we discovered.
A host of names were linked with moves to Fratton Park last summer. Photo: Dan Istitene
2. Cole stockton
Position: Striker.
Did he go elsewhere? No, stayed at Morecambe.
Season review: Scored 11 goals in 39 League One games as Shrimps were relegated. Photo: Pete Norton
3. Victor Adeboyejo
Position: Striker
Did he go elsewhere? Joined Burton from Barnsley on a free transfer, before joining Bolton in January.
Season review :Scored 13 goals in 34 games for the Brewers and has netted three in 17 appearances for Bolton. Photo: Michael Steele
4. Cauley Woodrow
Position: Striker
Did he go elsewhere? Yes, joined Luton from Barnsley for an undisclosed fee.
Season review: Has scored three goals in 32 appearances for the Championship play-off finalists. Meanwhile, the front man hasn't been involved in Luton's past five games.. Photo: Alex Livesey