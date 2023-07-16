News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary
Wimbledon 2023: Marketa Vondrousova wins women’s final
Met Office issues multiple weather warnings as storms set to batter UK
Gatwick Airport to be hit by strikes for eight days of summer holidays
Lisa Marie Presley: singer died of small bowel obstruction

33 superb pictures of Portsmouth fans as they enjoy second pre-season victory ahead of season-opener against Bristol Rovers: gallery

Pompey fans were out in force for the Blues’ latest warm-up game ahead of the new season.
By Mark McMahon
Published 16th Jul 2023, 09:49 BST

A total of 4,250 supporters were present for the club’s annual pre-season trip to non-league neighbours the Hawks as excitement builds for the forthcoming 2023-24 League One campaign.

The game ended in a 1-0 win for John Mousinho’s side, with Destiny Ojo’s second-half header the difference on the day.

That meant Pompey fans headed home happy, with smiles on their faces – of which there were plenty on display as photographer Dave Haines discovered as he captured the crowd at Westleigh Park.

Take a look through our fan picture gallery of the match to see if you can spot yourself.

Pompey make their annual pre-season trip to the Hawks Picture: Dave Haines.

1. Pompey fans at the Hawks

Pompey make their annual pre-season trip to the Hawks Picture: Dave Haines. Photo: Dave Haines

Photo Sales
Pompey make their annual pre-season trip to the Hawks Picture: Dave Haines.

2. Pompey fans at the Hawks

Pompey make their annual pre-season trip to the Hawks Picture: Dave Haines. Photo: Dave Haines

Photo Sales
Pompey make their annual pre-season trip to the Hawks Picture: Dave Haines.

3. Pompey fans at the Hawks

Pompey make their annual pre-season trip to the Hawks Picture: Dave Haines. Photo: Dave Haines

Photo Sales
Pompey make their annual pre-season trip to the Hawks Picture: Dave Haines.

4. Pompey fans at the Hawks

Pompey make their annual pre-season trip to the Hawks Picture: Dave Haines. Photo: Dave Haines

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 9
Related topics:PompeyPortsmouthBristol RoversBluesLeague OneJohn Mousinho