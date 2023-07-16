33 superb pictures of Portsmouth fans as they enjoy second pre-season victory ahead of season-opener against Bristol Rovers: gallery
A total of 4,250 supporters were present for the club’s annual pre-season trip to non-league neighbours the Hawks as excitement builds for the forthcoming 2023-24 League One campaign.
The game ended in a 1-0 win for John Mousinho’s side, with Destiny Ojo’s second-half header the difference on the day.
That meant Pompey fans headed home happy, with smiles on their faces – of which there were plenty on display as photographer Dave Haines discovered as he captured the crowd at Westleigh Park.
Take a look through our fan picture gallery of the match to see if you can spot yourself.