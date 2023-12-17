News you can trust since 1877
34 superb images of the Portsmouth faithful at Shrewsbury as 1,540 witness Blues go seven points clear at top of League One: gallery

Pompey were roared on by 1,540 members of the travelling Fratton faithful for Saturday’s 3-0 win at Shrewsbury.
By Mark McMahon
Published 17th Dec 2023, 05:00 GMT

Here’s our favourite fans’ pictures from the game as the Blues’ supporters celebrated goals from Abu Kamara (2) and Marlon Pack – and saw their side move seven points clear at the top of the League One table.

See if you can spot yourself or a loved one among the away end at Cloud Meadow.

These fans went home happy after seeing their side run out 3-0 winners at Cloud Meadow

Loving the Pompey-themed festive look, chaps!

Pompey were accompanied by more than 1,500 fans for the trip to Shrewsbury

The festive look was popular among many Pompey fans for today's trip to Shrewsbury

