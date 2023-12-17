34 superb images of the Portsmouth faithful at Shrewsbury as 1,540 witness Blues go seven points clear at top of League One: gallery
Pompey were roared on by 1,540 members of the travelling Fratton faithful for Saturday’s 3-0 win at Shrewsbury.
By Mark McMahon
Published 17th Dec 2023, 05:00 GMT
Here’s our favourite fans’ pictures from the game as the Blues’ supporters celebrated goals from Abu Kamara (2) and Marlon Pack – and saw their side move seven points clear at the top of the League One table.
See if you can spot yourself or a loved one among the away end at Cloud Meadow.
